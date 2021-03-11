Expanding adoption of content-driven marketing strategies to drive positive growth in technology stocks





Palm Beach, Florida, March 11, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Content Marketing Software is software that allows you to manage your content. Serve your organization by improving coordination and helping your organization manage and sell its entire content efficiently. For end users, it is beneficial in that the software helps customize the content and reduce the time it takes to create the content. Unlike other methods of online content marketing, content marketing software markets content by making predictions and comparisons based on the information needs of existing customers. The adoption of data-driven content marketing strategies is increasing, the demand for analytics-based content marketing software is increasing, the focus on personalized content is increasing, and the content management software market is being driven. The software is used in a variety of industries including consumer goods, education, telecommunications, IT, retail, healthcare, travel and hospitality, government, transportation, media, entertainment and logistics. Active tech companies on the market this week include Moovly Media Inc. (OTCPK: MVVYF) (TSX-V: MVY), Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WORK), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM), Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM).

According to a Data Bridge Market Research report, “Increased adoption of content-driven marketing strategies will drive market growth through 2028. Increasing demand for such software by all types of industries will add market value. Further enhance. This software is in high demand as it helps streamline operations when combined with advanced technologies such as data analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. IT demand and use in the entertainment and education industry. Another reason for the growing demand for such software is that companies are increasingly using omnichannel messages to improve the customer experience. “

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCPK: MVVYF) (TSX-V: MVY) Latest News: Moovly Integrates with Microsoft AI and OneDrive-Moovly Media Inc. (“Moovly” or “Company”) is a suite of Microsoft products. The first two integrations are Microsoft AI (with Text To Speech) and Microsoft’s cloud storage product, OneDrive.

Microsoft Text to Speech gives Moovly users a very wide range of options to make their content sound as natural as possible in the language of their choice.

Microsoft’s cloud-based storage solution, OneDrive, has a huge business user base. OneDrive, a core feature of Office 365 products, quickly became an indispensable tool for Microsoft users. OneDrive provides both storage and synchronization of content between your device and your application. OneDrive also makes it easy for clients to collaborate and share inside and outside the organization. The integration with OneDrive makes it easy for Moovly users, who are also Office 365 clients, to access content. In addition, Moovly clients can push content to OneDrive and use Moovly Automator to create video content.

Brendon Grunewald, CEO of Moovly, said: “Microsoft OneDrive, with hundreds of millions of users, is clearly the cloud storage solution of choice for many companies. These clients allow Microsoft to protect their digital assets and access them through Microsoft’s wide range of products and services. With our integration, Moovly clients using OneDrive can now use the same online storage solution to access their assets and create powerful video content with Moovly. ”

Read this full release and other Moovly news at https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-mvy/.

Other recent developments in the technology industry include:

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) held IGNITE 2021, a gathering of developers and IT professionals, on March 2nd and 4th. The annual event is effectively held this year. IGNITE 2021 kicked off with a series of announcements for IT professionals, developers, data professionals, and enterprise business users. The company delved into the vision of a post-pandemic hybrid workplace, unveiling new products that bring AI to the forefront and extend enterprise security capabilities.

According to Credit Suisse analyst Brad Zelnick, the three highlights of the first session were Microsoft Mesh, TeamsShared Channels, and AI at the Edge. Zelnick said that Azure-powered Mesh aims to bring mixed reality to the enterprise. Microsoft Mesh initially presents people as virtual avatars, but eventually supports holoportation or allows people to see themselves in the virtual world. The mesh will be integrated into Teams and Dynamics 365 in the future.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc., a leading provider of video-first unified communications. (NASDAQ: ZM) recently announced its fourth quarter financial results, which ended January 31, 2021. .. In 2021, we expanded our business significantly in response to a pandemic to provide important communication and collaboration services to our customers and the global community. I’ve become humble in my role as a trusted partner and as an engine to get the latest work from anywhere. Eric S. Yuan, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Zoom, said: “In 2022, we will see strong growth with an innovative video communication platform that enables our customers to build, operate and grow their business, a globally recognized brand, and a team that has been focused on delivering happiness. I am confident that we are ready to achieve it. Our customers. “

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WORK) recently reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ending January 31, 2021. Management commentary: “Last year we saw an unprecedented acceleration of digital transformation and a radical change in popularity. Imagine how the world works together using software,” Slack said. Stewart Butterfield, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, said. “Slack was built for this. Over $ 1 billion in revenue execution, thanks to breakthrough product innovations that help customers unleash all the opportunities that exist in the new digital-first world of work. , A record year. Future prospects, continue to innovate and execute by expanding the Slack Connect network, attracting more new paying customers, and deepening the breadth and depth of Slack’s open platform. To go.”

“This is a tremendous quarter and leaders and innovators have chosen to standardize Slack in record numbers. The growth of new paying customers has accelerated, increasing by 14,000 in the most recent quarter and the fourth of the previous year. Increased from 5,000 in the quarter, Slack Chief Financial Officer Allen Shim said: “We want companies to make the necessary changes to succeed in the new world of work. We continue to manage our business carefully, investing in long-term opportunities to support. “

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM), a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software, recently announced its second quarter financial results for fiscal year 2021 ending December 31, 2020, and posted a shareholder letter on Atlassian’s WorkLife blog. Has been released. Shareholder letters will also be posted in the Investor Public Relations section of Atlassian’s website. “Second quarter results reflect steady progress towards our long-term goals, with quarterly revenues surpassing $ 500 million for the first time, up 23% year-on-year, and subscription revenues up 36% year-on-year. “Atlassian co-founder and co-CEO Scott Farquhar said: “The total number of customers increased to 194,000, surpassing 11,600 during the quarter. This increase is a new record of our ongoing commitment and commitment to customer innovation in the cloud.”

Mike Cannon-Brooks, co-founder and co-CEO of Atlassian, said: “Our cloud platform strengths provide our customers with powerful new products like Jira Service Management that unlock the potential of our technical team in the ITSM market.“ This is the best for organizations of all sizes fortune 500,000. It’s an example of the value we provide to enhance our mission-critical workflow. We’re excited to continue that momentum in the second half of the 2021 fiscal year. ”

