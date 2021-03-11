HTC reveals a weird Vive Pro face tracker The future of VR is to track your lips





Earlier this week, HTC teased a new add-on for the HTC Vive VR headset. Now the company is officially revealing what we all expected, which aims to be the future of VR for those who are willing to spend money.

HTC has announced the Vive Facial Tracker and the new Vive Tracker. Both are now able to track more of the user’s facial expressions and movements and appear to be wearing full motion capture suits for the next Hollywood shoot. big hit. In fact, it’s one of the things they’re targeting.

Take a look at the new VIVE tracker:-75% longer battery life-Sleeker form factor-Fully compatible with all steamVR headsets With 204 degree FOV tracking, the VIVE tracker VRs more YOU Bring to. https://t.co/OSyDHp3ljz #FullBodyTrackingpic.twitter.com/5NzuMn6nRk March 10, 2021

HTC Vive Facial Tracker and Body Tracker: What We Know

The HTC Vive Facial Tracker will be officially released in the United States on March 24th. The price is $ 129.99. Translates the entire user’s face, including facial expressions and mouth movements. It also tracks up to 38 facial movements using a blended shape across the lips, jaws, teeth, tongue, cheeks and chin. Wait, does that mean we can stick our tongue out to others in virtual reality? It was neat.

It also boasts a delay of less than 10ms, so your lips match your voice. It has a tracking rate of 60Hz and comes with dual cameras for tracking movement in dark places and infrared lighting.

The HTC Vive Facial Tracker also works with other modules such as the Vive Pro Eye to attract even more users to VR. However, it only works with the Vive Pro series of VR headsets. That is, the HTC Vive Cosmos or Cosmos Elite is not loved.

The Vive Tracker 3.0 will also be available for $ 129.99 on March 24th. The updated tracker has a 75% longer battery life of up to 7.5 hours, 33% smaller and 15% lighter than its predecessor. At 75 grams. It has a 240 degree field of view (FOV).

These add-ons have the potential to bring VR beyond the game by HTC marketing the Pro series and using these new trackers for simulation training, production and developers. It’s a step in the right direction for VR, but none of this is cheap. Taken together, it costs thousands of dollars to get a Pro headset, the finest gaming laptop or PC, and these new add-ons.

Although not as mainstream as the Oculus Quest 2 due to price concerns, the Vive can find viewers thanks to a facial tracker and an updated body tracker that could be a game changer for apps like VRChat, making VR dates Subject to change, too.

