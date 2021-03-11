5 Ways to Build a Network with the Clubhouse App





The latest apps serve as a way for real-time networking, business and brand building.

March 11, 2021

You may have heard of Clubhouse, especially if you have an Apple device and were invited by a contact who is already on the platform. Clubhouse is an invitation-only audio chat social networking app that was released in 2020 and is already worth nearly $ 100 million. Groups get together to discuss different topics and trends and explore conversations. At this time, in order to access the platform, you need to send a link to access from the invitation from the current subscriber. New subscribers have access to two invitations that can be sent to the circle of the network.

The app is easy to use and simple in functionality, [no private messaging or chat functions], Has great features that can be used for networking purposes. For anyone looking to build a global network in an interactive and audio-based way, Clubhouse may be a great way to grow your brand and outreach.

5 Tips on How to Build a Network with Clubhouse

1. Please listen.

Join the conversation at a thematic event that most resonates with your brand. There are events that are created throughout the day, and you’ll be notified each time they’re created based on the data you provide when you subscribe to your app. Join us and listen to the conversation. If your speakers and guests share notable tips and ideas, connect through your Instagram account linked through the Clubhouse app.

Create new people to stand out from others and add to your network by personalizing and following up customized messages, sharing how useful your tips and suggestions are, and thanking them, just as you would with traditional networking. I can do it. You can put them in the circle of influence by adding and staying in touch with the tips and notes they found to be the most valuable they shared at Clubhouse.

2. Ask to stand on the stage.

While listening to the conversation, request to be on stage if there is anything worth adding to the discussion. When you are at that stage of sharing your comments, tips, advice or reflections, you can share about yourself. If your offer is valuable and well received, it not only increases your clubhouse followers, but also increases your chances of receiving private messages on Twitter and Instagram from those who find value in your share. .. Clubhouse uses Twitter and Instagram as a means of follow-up to connect to ongoing chats.

3. Become a co-host.

Once you’ve started building your network on the platform, contact your app’s contacts to ask them to co-sponsor the event. Co-sponsoring an event at Clubhouse helps you leverage your network of co-organizers and expand your outreach. You can have multiple co-sponsors to help you leverage your brand and network in the circle of influence of those who attend and market your event.

4. Become a featured speaker.

Featured speakers in the Clubhouse app work much like traditional networking events. Position yourself as a notable speaker and share the expertise, values ​​and wisdom for the group to hear. This is a great way to build your network in a more convenient way to hit more numbers than in a one-to-one scenario.

5. Create your own event.

Adventure on your own and create your own events is a great way to reach viewers and grow your network. Create the perfect event for your brand, experience and talent, and invite people in your network to join us. You can also connect your event to an existing club to bring in new contacts you’ve never met. Don’t forget to build marketing, personal invitations, and excitement, just as you would if you were hosting your own networking event at your local club.

Last tip of advice

It is genuine and adds value to the conversation. Use it for discussions and coordinate your knowledge, experience and contribution to your brand. I forgot to say the important thing, but enjoy and act as you would in a real environment.

