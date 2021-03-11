Turvo’s new innovation center puts joint logistics at the heart of Hyderabad’s technology ecosystem





San Mateo, CA, March 11, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Turvo, the world’s leading collaboration application provider designed for the supply chain, announced last week that it opened a new innovation center in Hyderabad, India. did. This large facility allows Turvo to take advantage of its powerful momentum to accelerate its rapid growth and continue to attract top Indian talent.

Located in one of India’s fastest growing technology hubs, this new facility brings together India’s most qualified engineers, developers, architects and other technical professionals to provide a groundbreaking supply. Enhance your chain collaboration software.

As a pioneer in collaborative logistics technology, Turvo has leveraged Hyderabad’s thriving technology sector since its inception in 2014 to develop advanced cloud-based software to handle the complexity and instability of its global supply chain. It was. The newly opened Innovation Center doubles Turvo’s winning strategy of placing technology development facilities close to talented people.

Terri Stynes, Chief Human Resources Officer of Turvo, said: “A safe reopening in Hyderabad means that we are continuously investing in one of the world’s most renowned technology hubs to secure the best engineering talent and are expanding rapidly globally.

With this expansion, Turvo has also joined Uber, Microsoft, and other global tech giants with branch offices in Hyderabad. With custom-built facilities for safe reopening and social distance, Turvo’s world-class innovation center stands out in a highly competitive environment and contributes to Hyderabad’s thriving technology ecosystem.

Turvo’s Hyderabad office has a team that integrates its global supply chain. The technology they create helps logistics companies such as Ryder and Lineage Logistics, as well as leading shippers around the world, streamline operations and reinvent the customer experience.

“Turvo is at the forefront of innovation in the global supply chain,” said Rajesh Srivastava, Senior Vice President of Engineering at Turvo. “We are revolutionizing the way technology is applied to drive collaboration and deliver a great customer experience. The best in the world to continue developing and expanding breakthrough technology. Focusing on attracting talent. The brightest heart in the tech industry. “

About Turvo

Turvo offers world-leading collaboration applications specifically designed for the supply chain. Turvo connects people and organizations, enabling shippers, logistics providers, and carriers to integrate their supply chains, deliver a great customer experience, collaborate in real time, and accelerate growth. This technology integrates all internal and external systems, eliminates redundant manual tasks, automates business processes, and provides a single end-to-end solution for performing all operations and analytics. Turvo’s customers include the world’s largest Fortune 500 logistics service providers, shippers and freight brokers. Turvo is based in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices in Dallas, Texas and Hyderabad, India. (Www.turvo.com)

For media inquiries, please contact Samantha Foley, 214-263-3547. [email protected]

