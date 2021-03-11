Borderlands 3 Director’s Cut DLC postponed until April 8th





A power outage across Texas delayed the release date of Borderlands 3 Director’s Cut.

Gearbox Software has postponed the release of Borderlands 3 Director’s Cut DLC from March 18th to April 8th. This delay was due to a severe power outage that hit Texas last month.

“The director’s cut add-on will be available on April 8 due to challenges arising from the bad weather that affected Texas last month,” reads a statement from Gearbox. “Thankfully, team members and their entire family are safe and healthy, but the director’s cut work is unavoidably interrupted and eventually the release date is changed to provide the best possible experience. Thank you for your understanding. I was excited to play Director’s Cut when it was released next month. “

Director’s Cut DLC brings a ton of new content to Borderlands 3, including the challenging new raid boss, Hemovorous the Invincible. There is also a strange murder mystery quest line. This quest line investigates anomalies in various locations and provides relief from normal running and shooting.

“Ava is convinced she is potentially leading the supernatural killing and has decided to document her findings in a serialized podcast format,” Gearbox said of the new mission. Told. “When investigating bizarre events in Pandora, Promethea, Eden-6, Nekrotafeyo and looking for answers (and loot) with the help of a familiar face, consider a co-host with her gun. Please try. “

Gearbox obscures some of the details, but here’s an overview of what Director’s Cut will bring on April 8th:

InvincibleMurderMysteriesVault Card Challenges Huge Raid Boss Dozens of New Rewards for Behind-the-Scenes Content

In other Borderlands news, the large cast list of the spin-off movie continues to grow, including Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Florian “Big Nasty” Munteanu.

Borderlands 3’s Director’s Cut DLC will be available on April 8th.

