These new 3D printed homes in Austin go for $ 450,000





Austin-based construction technology company ICON told The Verge that a Balkan printer could create an 800-square-foot structure for about $ 10,000 when it unveiled a 3D-printed house at the South by Southwest Festival in 2018. It was. It seemed like it was only a matter of time before a high-end 3D-printed house became a reality.

Currently, a new development in East Austin sells four homes built using ICON technology starting at $ 450,000 (current median home prices in Austin). For clarity, ICON 3D printed the ground floor of each 2-4 bedroom home developed by the new East 17th Street Residences. The upper floors were built with a traditional structure. They are ready to move this summer.

It’s pretty fascinating to see a giant printer spit out something that turns into a home.

The house was designed by the Austin-based company Logan Architecture and the project was developed by 3 Strands in Kansas City. Gary O Dell, CEO of 3Strands, said in a statement that we want to change the way we build, own and live together in the community. This project is a major step forward and pushes the boundaries of new technologies.

Each house has a printing time of 5-7 days and an area of ​​1,000-2,000 square feet. According to ICON, the material used in the 3D printing process is a unique cement-based material called Lavacrete, which is more durable than traditional construction materials.

To date, ICON has printed 20 homes and structures in the United States and Mexico, most of which are inhabited. Among them are seven homes that were 3D printed last year to accommodate homeless people in Austin’s Community First Village.

The Architects Newspaper touts East 17th Street homes as the first 3D-printed homes for sale, but said ICON may not be the first homes to manufacture 3D-printed homes for the commercial real estate market. I am. Long Island-based SQ4D claimed last month that it owns the first licensed 3D-printed home in the United States for $ 300,000 in a single-family home in Riverhead, NY.

In addition to building 3D printed structures on planet Earth, ICON will work with NASA to research and develop space-based construction systems with the ultimate goal of placing buildings on the Moon and Mars. It is working.

