China turns to Elon Musk as technology dreams are sour





China is at that moment.

Once hailed as the driving force of economic vitality, the Internet giant is now despised for misusing user data, abusing workers and curbing innovation. Jack Ma, co-founder of e-commerce giant Alibaba, is a corrupt idol at his company under government oversight on how to ensure control of the world’s second-largest economy.

However, there is one engineer who has succeeded in keeping the Chinese masses in his slavery. He seems to have created a combination of the bravery of the industry captain, throwing bombs, for this dream and disillusionment era. Elon Musk.

Jane Zhang, founder and CEO of Shanghai blockchain company ShellPay, can fight the founding, become the wealthiest man on the planet and avoid being beaten in the process. Said. He wants everyone.

Audience-like envy and morbid curiosity who want to see one of his rockets fall in a fierce explosion, with or without hope, can get Mr. Musk enough. can not. Tesla’s electric cars are a big seller in the country, and the government, which fosters space ambitions, has created a community of fans to track SpaceX with each launch.

The social platform is full of videos and articles that consider whether a South African-born millionaire is a pioneer or a scam, and explore everything from his upbringing to his tastes at Beijing’s hot pot restaurant. The founder of a start-up company pledges his belief in first-principles thinking. First-principles thinking seeks a solution by examining the problem at the most basic level. A pile of books by Chinese writers promises to reveal the secrets of Silicon Valley Iron Man, a nickname that seems to be well-established in China, rather than the King of Mars or Rocketman.

In a long thread on Q & A site Zhihu’s Mask, a user named Moonshake writes that most people start with hope, but gradually accept their destiny, mediocrity. ..

Only supermen like musk can move beyond infinite mediocrity towards infinity and see the splendor of the universe, Moonshake writes.

Another user in the same thread says he named his son Elon to praise him. The user did not reply to a message asking for further comment.

Tesla’s huge plant near Shanghai began production in 2019, helping companies increase their manufacturing capacity. Chinese fans claimed credit when Tesla’s share price hit a new high in January and Mr. Musk became the wealthiest man on the planet. (Musk’s reaction to the news Well, returning to work was preferred 22,000 times on China’s social platform Weibo.)

Later that month, when Musk approved a rise in GameStop shares, many in China were riveted to the drama by the same distrust of major financial institutions.

Shanghai entrepreneur and investor Yan’an said occupying Wall Street can never be imitated in China. He said you went down the street to do that. It is safer to buy protest stock.

The depression that many Chinese tech workers have towards their industry is exacerbated by their sense that it is no longer inventing or innovating in practice. While Mr. Musk builds the car of the future and stops colonizing the universe, they design mobile games, come up with ways to put more ads on social media, and guess in real estate the best of their generation. Look at the heart of.

According to Yang, there are no more Silicon Valley madmen in China. All the tech bosses are cardboard cutouts, he said, and investors wouldn’t touch on ideas that seem crazy far away.

Musk’s samurai are a passionate group everywhere. But in China, his popularity is helped by the authoritarian government’s acceptance of Tesla, and vice versa when the United States and China do not trust each other so much in tech companies.

Chinese people were amazed at how Mr. Musk dealt with the strict authorities of the countries. They were more critical of how he sometimes treated his own workers. Last year, he called on California health officials to keep Tesla’s factory closed due to concerns about the coronavirus. The company is also monitored for workplace injuries and racism.

He’s a true dreamer and creator, but he’s also a cold-blooded, self-euphoric megalomaniac, and Hongbo, a long-time tech commentator in China who writes under the name Keso, talks about Mr. Musk. I admire his courage to break old-fashioned practices, but I still strongly hate him trampling on human profits.

Musk and Tesla did not respond to emails asking for comment.

Frustration with Big Tech is part of the wider malaise in China. For many young people, decades of tremendous economic growth appear to have resulted in fierce competition for opportunities, reduced stability, and a diminished voice in the direction of life.

On the Chinese Internet, the mood-capturing term is regression, previously used by anthropologists to describe an agrarian society that has grown in size and complexity without becoming more sophisticated and productive.

Biao Xiang, who studies social change in China and is the director of the Max Planck Institute, said that the feeling of struggling among young people in China for less chance of material benefit is another life. He said he wanted to reorganize in this way. German social anthropology.

In addition to criticizing the high-pressure labor culture of the tech industry and the labor abuse of the gig economy, young Chinese are skeptical of the tremendous impact of internet platforms like Alibaba on commerce and finance. Still, Professor Xiang believes that the Chinese people are not opposed to businesses that bring technological advances of a more concrete nature. That’s why Musks’ industrial optimism remains fascinating.

They aren’t really against technology, Professor Xiang said. They are more opposed to this kind of platform-style social manipulation.

China does not lack the candid tech tycoon. It’s just that their careers never seem to go far without getting into trouble.

There is a cryptocurrency guru, Justin Sun, who paid $ 4.6 million to dine with Warren E. Buffett, but later apologized for excessive self-promotion. Or Jia Yueting, who embarked on the best Apple on his smartphone and was buried in debt. Even Alibaba’s Ma seems to have helped promote a government crackdown on him by speaking a bit frankly at an event about his irritation to regulators.

Still, Mr. Musk’s demonic care style will probably receive little attention in China unless it is considered to be tackling the big problems of civilization like sustainable energy. In countries where most people have seen new technologies bring most of a significant improvement to their lives, there is less irony about the distant future than in the West.

Flexyan, co-founder of Hong Kong financial provider Babel Finance, said young Chinese have succeeded in making Jackma and Ponima, heads of social media giant Tencent, richer and more successful than visionaries like Mask. He said he thinks he is a business man. Service for cryptocurrencies.

The two unrelated trouts were only in the right place at the right time, Yang said.

Jack Ma and Musk shared the stage at the 2019 Shanghai Technical Conference. There may not have been such a mismatched pair. Mr. Ma was serious and enthusiastic and was relieved to play the role of Grande in the conference. Mr. Musk was fidgety and joking. The two talked a lot right next to each other. Mr. Ma said the answer to super-intelligent machines is a better education for humans. Now Mr. Musk just laughed.

In editing the nasty moments from the event posted on the video site Bilibili, the comments are mostly brutal to Mr. Ma.

One person writes that this is a person who was once revered as a god in China. In front of the real master, he is like a monkey playing.

Alibaba declined to comment.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos