Google Maps adds features to help you share and discover new locations

Google Maps today introduced three new features that simplify local recommendations, information sharing and searching.

“With all the changes our world has seen over the past year, people are more dependent on high-quality, updated information about their surroundings,” said product director Kevin Reece. I wrote in the announcement of. “For example, if a nearby restaurant is open, or if a local grocery store renews business hours.”

According to the blog, next month, US Android users will be able to participate in Google’s first national challenge to bring together “useful reviews, photos, and updates from the ocean to the sparkling ocean.”Of the app[投稿]Open the tab[ローカルラブチャレンジ]Join us and add ratings and reviews to see information about the local shops and services you visit.

Each contribution counts towards the collective goal of renewing 100,000 facilities, from your favorite bakery to your local hardware store. Google Maps will use the feedback from this challenge to guide future campaigns in other countries.

The picture is worth a thousand words. However, there may be times when you need a little more information. “For example, if the restaurant’s outdoor dining area is shaded on a hot day, or how crowded the parking lots on popular hiking trails can be on weekends,” Reece said. “Otherwise, you might just want to share useful tips on Google Maps without leaving a rating or review.”

With that in mind, the company is rolling out new photo updates consisting of snapshots with short text descriptions.[更新]The tabs give you the option to add your own images, as well as images from sellers and customers. Tap the “Upload photo update” button, select a photo, write a few words and post. There is no limit to the number of photo updates you can share.

Report road changes

Google is gaining the power of maps by making it easy to report road changes using immersive desktop editing tools. If you find the missing road from maps.google.com, click on the side menu and[地図を編集]Tap[欠落している道路]Choose. Draw lines, rename roads, change lane directions, readjust or remove incorrect paths.

“We can even let us know if the road is closed with details such as date, reason, directions,” the blog said. “We will scrutinize contributed road updates before publishing to ensure that suggestions and edits are accurate.” This feature will be rolled out in more than 80 countries in the coming months.

