The outside world gets a new mystery-themed DLC, Elidanos murder





After a brief introduction to the new content in The Outer Worlds, developer Obsidian Entertainment unveiled the next story DLC, Murder on Eridanos, due out on March 17th. A classic murder mystery on the planet Eridanos. Your character needs to solve the complex and bizarre “whodunit” to reveal the person who assassinated the spokesperson for the new brand Space Vodka.

Scheduled for release on March 17, the Switch version will be released at a later date. The Murderon Eridanos DLC features new quests, equipment, and a weird quest line that looks exactly like the weird plot of this space RPG. What makes Eridanos a stranger setting than the normal area is that the main locations of the planet are spread throughout the set of floating islands. Each island has its own points of interest, quests to find, and gear to add to your expanding inventory. Prior to the announcement, GameSpot spent some time with the new DLC and discovered a bizarre event in Elidanos.

The main story of the murder on the expansion of Eridanos focuses on the death of celebrity Harikon Helen, who was to become a spokesperson for Rizzo’s Spectrum Brown Vodka. After her suspicious death, you are tasked with finding her murderer. It inevitably reveals a vast plot, including strange and behaving parasites, Elidanos’ local Tossball team, and events within a luxury hotel at the Grand Colonial. This new DLC also introduces new gadgets that include the Discrepancy Amplifier, which allows you to reveal hidden clues and secrets. In addition to these gadgets, you can find new weapons like Utter-Buddy. This is essentially a scientific melee weapon that enhances cattle products. There are also new armor and cosmetics, including the Ranger mascot Nogin, who came from the Elidanos Tossball team mascot.

As mentioned earlier, the final DLC will be an incident focused on the second half of the game. In addition to the new quests and equipment, the expansion will also increase the level cap by 3, so if you own the previous DLC (Peril on Gorgon), the final level cap for Outer Worlds will be level 36. To jump to the Murderon Eridanos extension after launching, your character must be level 30 and have completed the Radio Free Monarch quest in the main story.

gallery

Released on March 17th and costing US $ 15, this new extension marks the end of content delivered to The Outer Worlds. For more information on the game, check out the gameplay video that introduces the opening section of the DLC and one of the side quests.

