The future of Google search in Australia RioSEO





You’ve heard a lot about Google search in Australia and the conflict with the Australian government lately. With uncertainties imminent, multinational brands asked us how this could impact our business.

In this post, take a look at the background to see a Google search and your current location in Australia.

Facebook and Google Search for Australia vs. News

On December 9, 2020, the Australian Government released controversial world news by submitting a bill to Parliament to address the “imbalance in bargaining power between the news media business and digital platforms.”

Their mandatory negotiation code for news media and digital platforms specifically targeted tech giants Facebook and Google to ensure that the news media business was fairly rewarded for their content. The comprehensive idea was to force these companies to share royalties with news publishers and help maintain Australia’s public interest journalism.

Before the law became official, Facebook said it represented a serious failure in understanding the relationship between Facebook and news organizations, limiting Australians from sharing news on their sites. Was selected. Similarly, Google claimed that the law creates “unmanageable financial and operational risk” and threatened to withdraw search engines altogether from Australia.

Given that Google is currently dominating this market, this is worried about the potential impact of losing Google search, and what impact this could have on their overall search presence. Raised great concern from companies wondering.

How likely is Google to successfully manage their threat?

In Australia, Google is synonymous with the Internet. Consumers rely on Google search to find local shops, services, school surveys, and more. So if they decide to withdraw, there is no doubt that it will be felt, especially by Australian companies. Google accounts for over 51% of all online advertising.

I haven’t seen Google withdraw completely from the country in the past, but Google has chosen to shut down some services. Most notably, in 2014, when Google News was closed in Spain and the government passed a copyright law similar to the copyright law just published in Australia, the Spanish publisher was removed from search engines. That’s what I did.

Meanwhile, just hours before issuing the ultimatum to the Australian Government, Google signed a contract with France that promised to pay news publishers a large sum of money on a separate contract to use the content online. I was busy doing it. It confuses Google to consider withdrawing from Australia.

Google made a little clarification on this issue in a blog post. They explained that their fierce opposition to Australian law lies in the requirements for linking and snippet payments in search. This would “break the basic principle of the web that you can easily link to a website for free”.

Also, considering only the cost of the publisher, not the enormous benefits of gaining referral traffic, the issues surrounding “discontinue honest negotiations” and “unfair and unprecedented arbitration process”. Is also focused.

Finally, they expressed concern about the algorithm clause. This gives news media companies advance notice of algorithmic changes that they claim to offer an unfair advantage to other web users. Anyone who has fought SEO knows that Google likes to keep algorithmic information tightly hidden.

Current status: Google deals with Australian publishers

The result before and after was that the Australian Government agreed to amend the code in line with French law. This allowed Google to independently negotiate business deals directly with news publishers and make lump sum payments instead of paying for clicks.

Since then, Google has made a sudden face-to-face signature deal between major and minor publishers. Launched in February of this year, their “Google News Showcase” will feature articles such as Seven West Media, Nine Entertainment, and Rupert Murdoch’s News Corporation.

In a subsequent open letter, detailing the constructive path of Google Australia, Australia’s managing director of journalism, Mercilva called on the people of the country to “safely search.”

Do Australian-based companies need to worry?

Our stance here at Rio SEO is that it is very unlikely that Google will remove services that include searches from Australia, given that the progress agreed upon by both parties has been achieved.

Details of individual transactions have not been released, but Google is reported to be fair and generous. For this reason, we do not anticipate any delays or temporary interruptions in advertising on Google Australia. Australian-based clients can expect business as usual with organic, search, local SEO and local listings.

