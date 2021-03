Apple rejects Parler’s request to return to iOS App Store

(Photo Illustration: Thiago Prudêncio / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images)

Apple has reportedly refused Parler to be relisted on the iOS App Store because users can post symbols of hatred such as swastikas on social media apps.

The parlor has been removed from the iOS App Store following a riot in the US Capitol on January 6. In the app, users made numerous posts asking them to bring civil war, violence, and guns to Washington, DC. After the ban, Parlor sought to relist, but Apple sent a letter to Parlor last month, refusing to re-enter. According to a report from Bloomberg.

The parlor has touted itself as a paradise for freedom of speech. Therefore, social media apps have very little content moderation. However, this policy is also the reason why Apple refuses to bring Parler back to the App Store.

“In fact, a simple search reveals very offensive content, such as the Nazi symbol, which makes it easy to identify the use of derogatory terms for race, religion, and sexual orientation,” Apple said last month at Parler’s best. Obtained by Bloomberg in a letter to the policymaker.

On February 14, Parler published a new community guideline to remove content related to crime and other illegal activities. However, Apple states that the new guidelines still do not follow their own rules to prevent racist and discriminatory content from being distributed on the iOS App Store.

“As you know, developers need to implement robust moderation to proactively identify, prevent, and filter this offensive content to protect the health and safety of their users,” Apple said. Added in a letter to Parler.

Apple didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. However, Parlor told PCMag that he hopes to continue working with Apple on relisting the app.

“Parlors have always opposed and endeavored to remove violent and stimulating rhetoric from our platform to discourage productive and civil discourse,” the company said in a statement. “We also described a new feature that gives individual users the option to rule out personal attacks based on immutable and irrelevant traits such as race, gender, sexual orientation, and religion. It uses Parler. It’s the latest way to allow users to curate their own feeds as they choose. ”

