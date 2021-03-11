Chicago Police Department suffers from a lack of trust from citizens and officers, says the city guard dog





Chicago Police Department is suffering from a tremendous lack of trust and trust from the people who have vowed to protect and their frontline police officers who are undermining police reform, top executives said Thursday.

Deborah Witzberg, Deputy Public Security Inspector of the City, said Transparency to rebuild the public confidence shattered by the court-ordered release of Lacan McDonald’s shooting video and the recent death of George Floyd. Claimed to be the key to.

Witzberg happens Thursday in the Chicago Sun-Times, literally or figuratively in a windowless room, citing plans by Mayor Lori Lightfoot to spend $ 281.5 million on police from a federal bailout package passed last year. I understand that I tend to distrust things. Salary and benefits.

Making police station issues and processes, and challenges publicly visible, is a way back. People … recognize that big problems don’t have small solutions. They will not be fixed overnight. But it would be of great help if we could see that ongoing efforts were being made to solve the police problem in the sun.

According to Witzberg, regaining the trust of frontline officers who feel siege and are left to protect themselves can have such serious consequences and is reversed. Would be even more difficult.

Members of the police station have the right to work in departments that provide adequate guidance and support. We are seeing how they are not getting it. As a result, executives feel weakened and left behind on their own, according to Witzberg.

It leads to very, very bad results when combined with inadequate resources for executive health. Suicide is certainly the most traumatic. … the loss of senior staff with institutional knowledge and experience. That is also a bad result.

Chicago police officers confronted protesters on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at 53rd Street in Hyde Park and Lake Park Avenue. They were protesting the death of George Floyd, who died during police detention on Memorial Day in Minneapolis.Ashley Resin Garcia / Sun-Times

Witzberg pointed out an inspector general who raged criticism of CPD last summer to deal with civilian anxiety that had led to two catastrophic lootings.

The CPD concluded that it had overcome the problems to be expected, was not ready, and without proper supervision and guidance, Rank and File officers were left to improvise high stakes.

Inadequate training. Lack of equipment. There is no clear direction. Policy gap. She said that all of this could have put together some sort of terrible situation.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said he has 1000% confidence in CPD Supt in response to IG’s complaints about disability at the highest levels of CPD. David Brown.

Instead of focusing on the failures described in the Inspector General’s report, Lightfoot learned from how unprepared the CPD was and how well it couldn’t handle last summer’s anxieties. I emphasized that.

According to Wrightfoot, seeing Black Friday and other potential threats after Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve, it appeared in a very peaceful fall, especially before and after the federal elections.

Chicago Police Department. David Brown hit Johnetta Phillpotts with his elbows on the South Shore last summer. Philpots became emotional last summer when police clashed with hundreds of protesters outside a looted store near East 71 Street and South Chappel Avenue on the South Shore.Ashley Resin Garcia / Sun Times

Witzberg was asked if the mayor’s trust in Brown was irrelevant. You see, she replied.

She said that the measure of time at the police station of Police Officer Browns depends on how well he can cope with the enormous challenges of the moment.

Witzberg said interim police police officer Charlie Beck ordered the CPD to make the most substantive reorganization in recent memory. This would disband the specialized forces and return the police officers to the police district. Brown has now undone virtually all of these changes.

Was it a mistake?

I don’t know yet, Witzberg said.

Four months ago, Inspector General Joe Ferguson likened the delay in complying with the federal consent decision to attempting to repair an airplane in flight.

Ferguson mentioned Chief Risk Officer Tamika Packet, Deputy Mayor of Public Security Susan Lee, and Deputy CPD Sapt. Barbara West, the CPD’s constitutional police officer, is all gone.

He also disagreed with Lightfoot’s claim that the civilian police review committee, which is important for regaining public confidence in CPD, has the final say in the debate over police policy. He said he was stuck because the mayor refused to authorize him to vote on confidence. Police supervisors who may cause the supervisor to be dismissed after two-thirds of the votes cast by the city council.

What bothers Witzberg is that nothing has changed since then. It’s no wonder CPD missed 70% of the court order’s deadline in two consecutive reports.

We have to get started. .. There are some notable challenges, she said.

