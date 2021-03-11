Google is building an integration of publisher-specific identifiers





Google drew a line in the sand on March 3 when it said it would not build or support cross-site identifiers. However, a single site ID that is unique to each publisher is a fair game and is what Google wants to encourage.

To that end, Google has removed the old and new ID types (identifiers (PPIDs) provided by publishers in Google Ad Manager).

PPIDs have been around for years, but until now they have only been used for direct transactions. This product has a new appeal as third-party cookies are gone and cross-site emails are clearly not data at Google-run auctions.

To expand the use of PPID, it must work programmatically. That’s why Google Ad Manager is building technology that allows publishers to selectively or universally share PPIDs with advertisers for all programmatic transaction types, including public auctions. With this new PPID technology, publishers will be able to programmatically expose their data to buyers as long as they use Google as an intermediary.

The company outlined this approach in today’s blog post.

Google has already done some initial testing with publishers using PPIDs. In the coming months, we plan to add the ability to provide a solid alternative to today’s popular cross-site trackers before third-party cookies are removed from Chrome.

The technical settings of the PPID work as follows: The publisher creates a unique ID for the user based on the first-party cookie or login ID. Then enter that ID into Google Ad Manager and choose who you want to share that data with. Google will hash the ID and give it to the buyer.

The buyer does not know that PPID123 is a sports fan of the public auction. However, when you verify your ID in a bid request, for example, you may find that your user ID frequently visits sports sites and infer that the buyer is suitable for your advertising campaign.

Can the publisher put the Unified ID in the slot as a PPID? not really. To meet the terms of the Google Ad Managers contract, the ID must be unique to the individual publisher and invalidates all Universal ID points, such as Unified ID.

How about a small publisher?

Creating a PPID requires resources that small publishers cannot easily deploy. First-party data is generally considered to be most valuable to large publishers with a large audience (larger ponds for advertisers to fish). Google says it plans to address that issue by automating part of the PPID process for smaller publishers, but the process is in the very early stages.

Passing encrypted data

What if the publisher is likely to appeal to the buyer in a bid request, but wants to let them know that they want to keep that information confidential?

Google is creating an encrypted signal that allows publishers to pass bid requests. This is also a very early stage of construction. Imagine a PMP with locks and keys. So, for example, if a buyer wants to synchronize customer data with a publisher and create a pool of similarities with their target customers, the publisher wants to have one of those users in an encrypted bid request. Can be informed. Or you can tell whatever you like. Google can’t read it and doesn’t know what the two parties share with each other.

These new tools use their data to help publishers reach the Google goals mentioned last week to support solutions based on the direct relationship between consumers and the brands and publishers they’re involved with. Designed to help you deepen.

In the post-new cookie world, signals like PPIDs can be passed along with other information in the privacy sandbox, like your FLoC (and also your universal ID). Next year will be a whole new bid stream as the industry is competing to simulate the targeting and measurement that we once enjoyed with third-party cookies.

