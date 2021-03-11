The new Windows 10 update causes a blue screen crash and no one is surprised





This site may earn affiliate commissions from the links on this page. Terms of service.

Imagine somewhere in Microsoft’s headquarters that there is a sign that keeps track of the days since the company messed up Windows Update. It’s time to reset the counter to zero — it’s been zero days since Microsoft released the bust update for Windows 10. With the new security update, a blue screen will occur when your computer tries to use a particular brand of printer. They are now working together, as if printers and Windows Update weren’t bothered enough yet.

An update known as KB5000802 has begun to be published in the last few days. With so many Windows 10 devices around the world with a great variety of hardware, some bugs are understandable. However, in this update, the system administrator is pulling out the hair. There is a Reddit thread where admins are trying to exchange horror stories and come up with ways to mitigate the problem.

As a security update, KB5000802 was automatically installed on many systems. For some reason, spooling a printer driver such as Kyocera or Zebra will cause the system to crash. Several solutions have been thrown, but the only surefire way is[設定]>[更新とセキュリティ]>[WindowsUpdate]Seems to be uninstalling the updates available from. You can also type “wusa / uninstall / kb: 5000802” at the command prompt. However, some PCs may fail to roll back the changes.

Microsoft has been repeatedly criticized for handling Windows 10 updates. It is often installed automatically and forces a reboot. Microsoft provides users with discreet control, but enterprise clients have more control. No one expected a minor security patch to interrupt printing. The only good news is that this bug only seems to affect the system to which the printer is physically connected. Printers hosted at the network level do not cause a crash after updating KB5000802.

This is usually where Microsoft expresses its solemn desire to fix Windows Update in bulk, but I think it has hope in the past. Windows 10 has reached 5 in the last year, but Microsoft still publishes buggy updates almost every week. It may be the time when we admitted that this is how Windows works. At this point, there is so much institutional momentum behind Windows that it may not be possible to make the changes needed to stabilize and streamline the OS. Yeah, that’s a depressing idea.

Read now:

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos