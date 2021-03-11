Amazon Echo Show 10 and Google Nest Hub Max: Which is the Best 10-inch Smart Display?





The battle for smart home supremacy has been dominated for years by two formidable competitors, Amazon and Google. While Amazon first debuted both smart speakers and smart displays, Google has consistently volleyed back on products that meet or sometimes exceed the standards set by Amazon.

A good example-The medium-sized 7-inch Nest Hubre remains our favorite smart display, thanks to its clean and attractive design and intuitive control, despite being relatively late to the smart home scene. is.

But once again, Amazon has taken the bar by releasing class-leading smart devices. It’s packed with innovations not yet seen in smart home spaces. For starters, the Amazon Echo Show 10 may be the world’s first smart speaker with a display mounted on a 360-degree rotating base. (Yes, there was an Indiegogo project Jibo, but we are submitting it under “Robots”.)

The question is whether that feature (or any other feature) outperforms Google’s flagship smart display, the Nest Hub Max, on the Echo Show 10. Examine the two displays side by side.

Chris Monroe / CNET

First, let’s talk about short tops. will move. Not only that, you can follow around the room and see the screen clearly and straight, no matter where you are or what you are doing. Show 10 has no legs. Please be careful. No matter where you put it, it won’t work. Rather, the display is mounted on a base that rotates completely 360 degrees. Still pretty neat.

Thankfully, Amazon includes a wealth of customization settings that allow you to limit everything from the physical radius of gyration of your device to what kind of interaction triggers presence sensing. For example, if you want to set the corner exactly so that the display can only rotate a quarter circle, you can do that. And if you want to follow around the room only during a video call on the Echo Show 10, you can do that.

As the only animatronic smart device on the Amazon Echo line, we also offer an industry-leading price of $ 250.

The Echo Show 10 boasts the highest resolution webcam (a whopping 13 megapixels) on your smart display to help you track people in your room, making the Echo Show 10 even more robust as the best smart display for high-quality video. To. Talking. The camera also turns Show 10 into a high-definition security camera, allowing you to stop by and monitor your live camera feed while panning your room. With a paid Alexa Guard Plus subscription, you get even more options, including smoke, intruders, and other types of alerts.

A camera that is always on raises various security concerns. As part of that, Amazon tries to deal with it with a physical camera shutter that mutes the microphone. This feature is completely absent in Google Nest Hub Max, which only provides a software-based off button for the camera and microphone.

When it comes to sound, the Echo Show 10 boasts two 1-inch tweeters and a 3-inch woofer. This is virtually the same as the Google Nest Hub Max array, with similar sound quality and volume. Both the high-tech Amazon Echo Studio and the giant Google Home Max offer larger, crisper, and richer sound quality than these flagship smart displays, simply without a display.

Now, the outstanding feature that Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max share about that display is the amazingly gorgeous display. Both Google devices have sensors that allow you to not only adjust the brightness, but also fine-tune the color temperature to match the ambient light in the room. This gives you crisp, beautiful images and videos that bring your subject to life.

The new Echo Show 10 is Amazon’s first such screen that implements these visual tweaks in a Google-like manner and is not intended for puns. It may not be as attractive as the Nest Hub shows, but the show’s 10-inch screen looks a lot better than its predecessor, the Echo.

Finally, this size and caliber smart display is intended to act as a hub for other smart home devices, literally (for Show 10) or symbolically (like Nest Hub Max). “Literally” means that the Echo Show 10 also includes a Zigbee hub. This means you can connect directly to other smart home gears such as Philips Hue lights and August door locks without having to have a separate hub for each hub. This is especially useful for those who have set up a vast smart home.

Juan Garzon / CNET

Yes, it doesn’t work, but since the regular size Google Nest Hub is our favorite smart display, I think it will definitely exceed the super size Nest Hub Max. But in the end, none of the features Google added to justify Max’s designation didn’t really impress us. In fact, some extras will actually look like Nest Hub Maxlessthan if Google skips them. But how does it compare to the new Echo Show 10?

Well, starting with the price, they are about the same. About a year and a half ago at this point, Google sells the Nest Hub Max for its original price of $ 229, so it’s cheaper than Show 10, but rarely. And unlike Google’s frequently sold entry-level Nest Mini smart speakers, Hub Max offers few discounts or discounts, so prices rarely change.

So what are you getting for all that money?

Start with the most obvious, its large ole 10-inch screen. As mentioned earlier, Nest Hub Max uses an ambient light sensor to dynamically adjust both screen brightness and color temperature. This allows you to pop your photos and videos completely. Amazon may have taken advantage of this feature in the new Show 10, but Google’s screen is even more impressive.

Nest Hub Max also has a webcam, which captures images and videos at 6.5 megapixels. This is half of Show 10’s 13 megapixel lens. However, even if Nest Hub Max doesn’t work, you can still chase around the room when you’re doing a video hangout. Like the unlucky Facebook portal, Hub Max does pan and zoom to focus on the center of your face, rather than physically tracking you.

However, perhaps the biggest difference between these two camera settings is in the way the visual data is processed. The Echo Show 10 doesn’t learn individual faces, it just recognizes when a person (any person) exists. You can then trigger smart routines accordingly.

However, Google Nest Hub Max uses a technology called FaceMatch to create a kind of digital fingerprint of the face, much like facial recognition software on smartphones. This allows you to tailor on-screen content such as calendar appointments, reminders, and photos to your individual Google account.

Indeed, with both Echo Show 10 and Nest Hub Max, all this visual processing is done on the device. This is becoming a new gold standard that emphasizes the privacy and security of smart devices that collect such data.

As far as organizing and controlling smart homes, Google Nest Hub Max doesn’t include physical smart home hubs, Zigbee, etc., but what’s lacking in hardware is more than just making up for it with software. is. Compared to Amazon Echo displays, both NestHub and HubMax smart home controls are much more intuitive and easy to access. In addition, it looks better on the screen than Amazon’s monotonous sliders and toggles.

Final Verdict: You’ve probably already decided

Comparisons that end in a tie may not be the most satisfying, but in this case it is perfectly justified. Amazon Echo Show 10 and Google Nest Hub Max each have some strengths and weaknesses. Overall, both are slightly quirky versions of the smaller smart device brothers, but it’s a trade-off with having a large, dazzling smart display at home.

If you’re concerned about privacy, the Echo Show 10 offers peace of mind with a physical shutter. If your moving smart display is a bit too much for your comfort, the Echo Show 8 may be a better choice. Google’s smart display still makes family photos look better, and Google’s interface is generally more intuitive. But for this new camera pan trend, that’s enough.

Smart displays over $ 200 are probably not the first smart home devices for everyone, so you may have decided long ago which company, or which smart home ecosystem to adopt. So when you need a digital voice assistant, do you shout “Alexa” or “Hey, Google” in the room? Above all, it should guide you in choosing which of these to buy.

