Bethesda leap into the Xbox Game Pass, adding 12 classics: Oblivion, and more [Updated]





The marriage between Microsoft and Bethesda took place on Thursday at a roundtable between key players on both teams, which included a surprising announcement. Starting tomorrow, March 12, a treasure trove of Bethesda games will be available on the paid Xbox Game Pass service.

Although the official announcement mentions a complete list of 20 games published by Bethesda on the Game Pass, Bethesda has already offered several games to the service prior to today’s video presentation. The “new” content for paid subscribers includes a total of 12 games.

The rest will appear in the list at the top of the article, and the icon will indicate if the game is available for Windows 10 or xCloud Streaming. This list doesn’t include some important elements previously published on the Xbox console, such as Fallout 3, The Evil Within 2, 2016 Doom restart, and the original 2011 Rage. It also does not extend xCloud access to existing Game Pass games. Previously it didn’t work in the cloud, but so far we haven’t introduced PC Classic outside the Xbox ecosystem into the Game Pass family. The same is true for Windows 10 layer. Still, seeing the list rewind to Xbox’s early Elder Scrolls game explores the glorious days of the series (despite horse armor) before hearing about the previously announced Elder Scrolls VI. I’m looking forward to those who want to.

For now, the list does not include Deathloop and Ghostwire Tokyo, which are dedicated to the current PlayStation console. Both will be available for Sony consoles by the end of the year. Microsoft and Bethesda have not yet indicated if or when these games will appear on the Xbox Console or Xbox Game Pass. Still, Microsoft has previously promised that all first-party software will arrive at the Game Pass daily for paid subscribers, and Bethesda’s upcoming games are now head-on with that plan.

Prior to the streaming discussion co-sponsored by Xbox Chief Phil Spencer, Bethesda Game Director Todd Howard, and Bethesda VP Pete Hines, the integrated company warns fans that it’s not at least a “news” event. Did. Of the announcement of a new game. But during today’s meeting, we got some information. First, the first announcement of new content from the merged company will arrive “by the end of this summer.”

And second, Bethesda’s back-catalog games are being developed by the Xbox “FPS Boost” team. As officially confirmed at the roundtable, the first game on today’s list to receive this treatment on the Series X / S console is The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, but when that game gets a patch, or I don’t know when “other games” will be applied. You will be treated in the same way. The FPS Boost program for the Series X / S console has so far urgently needed content, and currently only five games are supported. (Fallout 4 was previously teased as part of this program, so I have a feeling that it will be part of the patch recipient’s future slate.)

Bethesda’s round table meeting on Xbox.

Update, 3:15 pm Eastern Standard Time: When I checked the presentation quote, one statement from Xbox Chief Phil Spencer stood out. This is an excerpt for your perusal.

So obviously I can’t sit here and say that all Bethesda games are exclusive [to Xbox platforms], Because it turns out to be untrue. We have a contractual obligation to look into, as we always do in all of these cases. We have games that exist on other platforms and we plan to support them on the platform they are used on. There is a community of players. We love those communities and will continue to invest. And in the future, there may be either contractual or legacy on the various platforms we are trying to do. However. If you’re using Xbox, we want you to know that we offer excellent exclusive games that ship on the platforms where GamePass resides. And that’s our goal, and that’s why we’re doing this. That is the root of this partnership we are building. The creative features we can offer to Xbox customers will be the best Xbox ever, after you’ve done this work.

In other words, if you expect unannounced Bethesda games to launch simultaneously on Sony or Nintendo consoles, or with a time limit, make sure these systems add support for the Xbox Game Pass. need to do it. Spencer’s choice of words in that regard is pretty clever in that it fine-tunes its fans to demand greater cross-platform support for its subscription service. Otherwise, future Bethesda games will sound like they’re completely locked up within the Xbox family of devices and services.

