Google Podcast prepares to fine-tune episode recommendations





Since the beginning of the year, Google has been working on an improved Now Playing screen for the Android podcast app. Based on what we have enabled, its modernization is to give way to higher recommendations.

About APK Insight: This “APK Insight” post decompiles the latest version of the application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When I decompiled these files (called APKs for Android apps), I saw various lines of code in the hints indicating potential future features. Please note that Google may or may not ship these features, and Google’s interpretation of what they are may be incomplete. However, enable something close to completion and show what it will look like when shipped. Keep that in mind and continue reading.

A redesign that is now available to beta users of the Google app has cleaned up the interface and made everything more compact. The cue has been moved to the side of the rewind button, leaving a corresponding empty space on the right.

From what we have enabled, Google plans to place a “heart” icon there that tells the podcast to show “more episodes like this on your recommendation.” On the other hand, the overflow menu in the lower right corner allows you to do the opposite. “Reduce the display like this” (not good).

These options allow users to “block shows from recommendations”[探索]Also available from the tab. In the settings, Google Podcasts adds the “More, Less, Blocked Shows” page. This page lists all the actions you have taken to influence your recommendations.

Today, Google already offers personalized “Your News Updates” in the app, but the “Exploration” tab highlights and subscribes to “you may be interested” shows and individual episodes. Open the feed “for you” that others are listening to on the same show as you. The company has already transcribed episodes and displayed them in a search.

Future features we have enabled have not yet been deployed and are still being tested. This seems to be the next step in Google’s podcasting plan. These recommendations could make your discovery a more meaningful part of Google Podcasts and why people use it more than any other app.

