The iconic Embarcadero Plaza level of Skater XL is now available





news

Published March 11, 2021 Cameron Waldrop

Location-based levels at Embarcadero Plaza in San Francisco, California are now available on Skater XL.

According to Wikipedia, for those unaware of the skateboarding partnership, “In the early 1990s, Plaza was well known as EMB, one of the world’s leading street skateboarding sites.”

The PlayStation blog post has its own tips for this location.

When it comes to skateboarding history landmarks, it’s harder to find a more sacred place than the Embarcadero Plaza in San Francisco in the 1990s. Every day, San Francisco locals and skaters from around the world came to EMB to write new pages to the infamous Gonzgap red bricks, stairs, blocks, and shelves in a skating history book every day.

This level includes and emphasizes all the unique features offered by Embarcadero Plaza:

Gonzales Gap

For the first time in 1986, the Gonz Gap, made famous by skateboarding legend Mark Gonz Gonzales, became a proof of skateboarding in the early 90’s. From 1990 to 1996, landing well in Gonzales was the only surefire way to get legitimacy in skateboarding. Find the Gonzales Gap on the Wave Wall and put your name in a book on the history of digital skating.

fountain

One of the most famous features of the Embarcadero Plaza, the Vilancourt Fountain is attractive for both its aesthetics and skating. Grind the surrounding shelves or skate as a manual pad. We’ve also added a little surprise coming out of the skating brick bank and pond.

Not only that, but we welcome you to explore the map yourself and experience a new experience (or nostalgia).

The blog has the last bit to share, such as how to get the level.

We are delighted to bring this history of skateboarding into the hands of PlayStation players and explore your creativity. Whether it’s the technical ledge line or the glory of the Gonz Gap, the Skater XL’s Embarcadero Plaza is a blend of nostalgia and newness with endless possibilities. Download the Embarcadero Maps now in the Maps section of the PS4 Mod Browser.

Skater XL is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Switch.

If you need insights into other great levels of Skater XL other than Embarcadero Plaza, check out our best mod recommendations.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos