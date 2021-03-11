Notice-Google App for Harvard University





Check in frequently for updated service announcements.

Google Drive Trash Retention Policy Update

September 25, 2020

Starting October 13, 2020, Google will change the storage policy for items in the Trash on Google Drive. Under this new policy, files placed in the Recycle Bin folder in Google Drive will be automatically deleted after 30 days. Previously, items in the Trash were retained indefinitely until the Trash was empty. Files already in the user’s Trash on October 13, 2020 will remain there for 30 days. After 30 days, files stored in the Trash for more than 30 days will start to be deleted automatically.

Does Harvard Email Go Spam?

August 26, 2016 Google has updated its spam filtering rules to mark emails forwarded from mismatched IPs as spam. Check your spam folder and add important addresses to your contacts so you don’t miss important communications.

Use Google Calendar appointments

August 2, 2016

Faculty members can set and share office hour reservation slots. Jump into this simple task for the fall semester. Method is as follows. https: //support.google.com/calendar/answer/190998? hl = en.Google Two-Step Authentication Process March 14, 2016 HUIT strongly recommends that all members of the Harvard community enable two-step authentication for accounts supported by Google. It’s easy and provides an additional level of security to get rid of hackers. For more information, please visit https://www.google.com/landing/2step.Departmental or your “Shared” account. February 9, 2016 With the advent of Harvard Key, access to G. Harvard’s shared accounts must be maintained through Google Groups Collaborative. In the box. Once the HarvardKey is fully deployed, you will not be able to access shared mailboxes through logins other than HarvardKey. To request a Google Groups, please complete the Group Request Form. You must be logged in to your g.harvard account to access the form. To allow another Gdot Harvard user to delegate access to your account, follow these steps: https: //support.google.com/mail/answer/138350? hl = en

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos