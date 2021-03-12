FlickFusion deploys Google Chrome extension to allow dealers to submit video landing pages





Urbandale, Iowa-

Dealers using Google Chrome as their web browser now have access to other shortcuts they use during their daily marketing tasks and conversations with potential vehicle buyers.

This week, FlickFusion released an extension for Google Chrome. This provides a place for dealers to store and access links to video landing pages. FlickFusion is a Chrome extension designed to allow dealers to easily send a link to a video landing page to their customers by simply copying the URL or HTML link and pasting it into an email, chat box, or text message. I explained that.

“The process of sending a video or a link to a video landing page via CRM can be cumbersome and can require several steps,” Flick Fusion Chief Operating Officer Tim James said in a news release. Stated.

“With the Chrome extension, every dealer can have a video with personalized lead follow-up videos, inventory videos, value proposition videos, model review videos, monthly promotional videos, introductory videos, and other types of videos. You have immediate access to your library. “

After downloading and installing the Chrome extension, users simply sign in using their retailer’s Flick Fusion credentials.

Click the extension to open the library of saved videos for each user. This extension is designed to allow sales reps, service staff, and BDC staff to easily find, search, and clip descriptive video thumbnails to clip to video. This thumbnail can be displayed on the video landing page specified during engagement.

FlickFusion emphasized that sharing video with customers during the sales and service process is an effective way to increase lead engagement and responsiveness, but not all CRMs facilitate the process.

According to FlickFusion, videos are created for different purposes and can be hosted in different locations. In this situation, staff can take a long time to find the right video, for both sales reps and consumers, based on the device (mobile or desktop) and delivery method (email or text). Provides an inconsistent experience.

According to FlickFusion, the value of using a video landing page is that the retailer can post multiple videos on the same page, along with the retailer’s brand, action phrases, and lead forms.

According to the company, landing pages can also encourage prospects to watch more videos without searching, so sales reps can get personal introductory videos, value propositions, and even introductory videos. Can all be included in the same presentation.

FlickFusion states that this strategy can significantly increase the reliability of the purchase cycle and improve lead conversion rates.

“Video is a powerful engagement tool, but it’s not well-utilized for communicating with customers just because it’s too difficult and time-consuming to send,” says James. “This Chrome extension allows users to quickly find video thumbnails and drop them into chat conversations, text messages, or emails.”

For more information on what FlickFusion offers, please contact [email protected] or call (515) 333-4337.

