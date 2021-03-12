Coronavirus Live News: Brazil has recorded more than 2,000 deaths on the second day. EU approves J & J vaccine | World News





7.01pm EST 19:01

Auckland is preparing for an action-packed weekend with the Americas Cup event, the Blues and Highlanders Super Rugby Aotearoa match at Eden Park on Sunday, and the Auckland Arts Festival until March 21st.

Opposition leader Judith Collins said the delay in the announcement was due to the arrogance of the government, which showed a lack of understanding of the rigors of running the business. Kiwi deserves more respect.

Ardern said it was unusual for the government to lift the restrictions at noon instead of midnight, reflecting the fact that it was moving as quickly as possible after receiving the latest information.

What has been criticized is this assumption that we made a decision and did not act on it. In fact, what we did was try to do our best. It is the ability to act early for the enterprise.

Well-known restaurant owner Martin Bosley tweeted this morning that the hospitality industry had to wait until 11:30 am.

Clarke Gayford (@NZClarke)

Martin’s principle decisions have been made, all pending in today’s final test results.

March 11, 2021

When asked by the media, Ardern denied that Gayford had the information before the announcement and said he was referring only to what was publicly stated.

6.52pm EST18: 52

Auckland, New Zealand moves to alert level 1 from noon today

Auckland has declared that the government will contain the February outbreak, so it will move to alert level 1 from noon today and will be in line with the rest of the country.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a change in alert level this morning, saying a preliminary decision was made late yesterday afternoon, but the Cabinet made an announcement to prevent community incidents from being recorded overnight. ..

At the end of the new caseless infection cycle, Health Director Dr. Ashley Bloomfield advised that the outbreak was contained, according to Ardern.

I know everyone in our biggest city is looking forward to feeling that weekend restrictions have been reduced and life has returned to near normal, and Auckland deserves it. Once again, the city did and strengthened what it needed to face in the face of these new community incidents. To that end, we all say thank you. But now we need to keep working hard to maintain the position where everyone has worked hard.

She also responded to criticisms of the Level 1 last-minute announcement, with a warning level change promised before the weekend. The hospitality industry has complained that Friday’s order cancellation does not give enough time to prepare for the night’s capacity.

6.42pm EST18: 42

Portugal relaxes blockade rules

The Portuguese government has announced that it will begin to gradually relax strict rules starting next week, Reuters reports. Almost two months after the blockade imposed in mid-January to tackle the world’s worst coronavirus surge.

Portugal’s Prime Minister Antonio Costa will speak at a briefing at the Ministerial Conference on March 11, 2021 in Lisbon, Portugal. Photo: Antonio Kotrim / EPA

At a news conference, Prime Minister Antonio Costa said kindergartens, kindergartens, primary schools, hair salons and bookstores would reopen on Monday, and that restaurant additions would only be allowed in May.

Measures to ease the blockade will be reassessed every 15 days, Costa said.

6.41pm EST18: 41

Brazil has recorded more than 2,000 deaths on the second day

Hospitals in major Brazilian cities are reaching capacity, the country recorded the highest number of Covid deaths in the world in the past week, causing tighter restrictions in the most populous states on Thursday, according to Reuters. ..

According to the Center for Biomedical Sciences Fiocruz, intensive care units for treating Covid patients have reached critical occupancy levels of over 90% in 15 of the 27 state capitals.

In Porto Alegre, southern Brazil, Covid’s major reference hospitals have stopped accepting new cases because all ICU beds have been used. Reuters photographers saw respiratory patients swarming in the emergency room.

This is a warning. Claudio Oliveira, director of Conseiao Hospital, said the capacity had been reached and people needed to be aware of how bad the situation was. This was the first time a hospital had discharged a patient since the 2009 H1N1 epidemic.

Oliveira told reporters that the hospital closed the door to avoid disrupting care for Covid patients.

According to the Ministry of Health, the death toll from Covid over the past 24 hours has exceeded 2,000 for the second time, killing 2,233 and increasing new infections by 75,412.

6.33pm EST18: 33

Overview

Hello, and welcome to live coverage of the corona virus pandemic of today, Helen Sullivan.

We’ll keep you up to date with the latest information from around the world in the coming hours.

Brazil has reported 2,233 Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, with more than 2,000 deaths for the second consecutive day, the Ministry of Health said Thursday, with 75,412 new cases.

Meanwhile, the European Union approved a single-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine on Thursday. This is the fourth jab to get the green light of blocks in 27 countries.

Other important recent developments are:

The Portuguese government has announced that it will begin to gradually relax its strict rules next week, almost two months after the blockade imposed in mid-January to deal with the world’s worst coronavirus surge at the time. And the control of the countries bordering neighboring Spain is valid until Easter. Health Minister Francis said Thursday that the situation at Covid-19 in Greater Paris was of particular concern and that if the pandemic continued at its current pace, the government would take special restrictions there. New infections have not increased exponentially, but as France faces more dangerous variants, the number of intensive care units reached a three-and-a-half-month high nationwide. Patients vaccinated with Covid-19 are at increased risk of blood clots after Denmark, Norway and Iceland have stopped using Oxford / AstraZeneca jab and five other European countries have withdrawn the batch. It was. São Paulo, the governor of Brazil’s most populous state, has declared a two-week emergency outage as the outbreak of coronavirus in South American countries continues to be out of control. The Slovak health minister has announced his resignation in an attempt to ease the political crisis over the mishandling of the pandemic by the government and the conflict over the purchase of vaccines from Russia (see 4:08 pm). Pfizer and BioNTech said Israeli actual data suggest that their vaccine is 94% effective in preventing asymptomatic infections. In short, vaccines can significantly reduce infections. Warsaw, the capital of Poland, will become one of the cities facing strict regulations from Monday, as some countries in Central Europe are facing a surge in infection, the country’s health minister said. Delaying a second dose of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine, according to researchers, must be urgently reviewed for cancer patients after a single injection provides inadequate protection. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, France plans to relax Covid’s restrictions on overseas travel outside Europe. Travelers to and from Australia, South Korea, Israel, Japan, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and Singapore no longer need a compelling reason to travel.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos