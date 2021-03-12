Some guys sell AMD Ryzen 5000 APU before launch





It was a crazy month for CPU leaks. First, retailers launched Intel’s next 11th generation Rocket Lake S a month before its official release (which led to a wave of early reviews). And now, some may actually have surpassed it by selling AMD’s next Ryzen 5000 APU on eBay long before its launch.

Of course, it’s not the first time to find a Ryzen APU for sale on eBaysadly. But this enterprising figure is trying to make it stand out by using Hugo’s handle to create a short promotional video on YouTube that demonstrates AMD’s long-awaited chip prowess.

No, you can’t buy a CPU from Hugo. Hugo already seems to sell all five at a asking price of $ 177 each.

This enterprising eBay seller could have surpassed everything by creating a promotional video to test AMD’s unreleased APU and persuading them to buy.

In the video, Hugo will showcase the Ryzen 3 5300G APU, explain the BIOS and use the CPU-Z utility to reveal other details. Then he starts running it through some simple benchmarks and games.

According to Hugo, APU was able to play Battlefield 4 and Battlefield V. Older games ran at 1080p and high settings at around 47 fps, but the more intensive Battlefield V reached around 29 fps at high.

The unreleased Ryzen 3 5300G can run Battlefield 4 and Battlefield V at moderate speeds.

These frame rates don’t set world records exactly, but when the GPU world is turned upside down and shaken by the gradual changes in pockets, you’ll find a dented can of beans in the zombie apocalypse. Equally better integrated graphics performance may be welcomed.

AMD’s Ryzen desktop chips are expected to boast up to 8 cores at the top end. The Ryzen 3 Hugo show seems to have four cores with SMT enabled.

You may be wondering how legal Hugo is for sale. That is the gray area. Engineering samples of a product are usually the property of the manufacturer and are usually rented to a partner to prepare the surrounding hardware for launch.

Engineering samples are often sold out after launch, but by then most companies don’t care. However, prior to launch, engineering samples are usually very tightly controlled and require a storage chain to prevent loss or the legal impact of the person who created the YouTube video prior to its release.

AMD officials declined to comment on eBay’s list and promotional videos, but the company seems to take it quite seriously. In one of the most famous examples of lost engineering samples, a prototype of the iPhone 4 was left in the bar and handed over to the editors of the tech media site Gizmodo. It caused police attacks on the editor’s house, as well as charges of possession of stolen goods for the two who found and sold the phone. The accusations against the editors of Gizmodo were withdrawn, but both were eventually given probation.

This case is unlikely to lead to that level of scrutiny, as the APU does not get headlines like the prototype iPhone. However, it can expose companies that have lost their APU. AMD needs to know who lost the chip, but it’s perfectly possible if the serial number of the chip can be identified from the photo posted by the seller.

All AMD CPUs are engraved with the serial number that the seller tried to mask in the photo. If AMD can find the number, or buy APU, it may be possible to rebuild which company lost it.

eBay

All 5 Ryzen 5 5300G engineering samples are already on sale

Note: There may be a small fee for purchasing something by clicking the link in the article. For more information, please read our affiliate link policy.

