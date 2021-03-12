Georgia Technology Association Announces Top 40 Innovative Technology Companies in Georgia





Atlanta-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Georgia Technology Association (TAG) today announced the top 40 innovative technology companies in Georgia.

Sponsored by Comcast Business and Cherry Bekaert, the TAGS Top 40 Awards recognize the innovation, economic impact, and efforts of Georgia-based technology companies to raise awareness of state technology initiatives across the United States and globally.

Larry K. Williams, TAG’s President and CEO, recognizes and recognizes the Top 40 Awards for the most innovative and influential technology companies of the year in Georgia. Each year, TAG recognizes Georgia-based companies focused on creating, developing and disseminating technology to bring the Georgia technology ecosystem to global attention.

The top 40 innovative technology companies in 2021 are:

1Q AMI Apptega Art Cloud Bluefin Buckle CareTrack Health, Inc CENTEGIX Clearwave Corporation Codoxo (formerly FraudScope) Cox Media DefenseStorm Florence Healthcare Gimme Mile Auto, Inc. Montra Solutions MacStadium Metric Mate Managr Ternio NuGen Systems nView Health Optimal Technology Corporation PadSplit Paya, Inc PrizePick RoadSync Radix Health Roadie SmartPM Technologies Sonar Stord Inc. Tech Serainc. Hotel Effectiveness Instant Financial Judicial Innovations, LLC Verusen Vouch.io Voxie Ware2Go

The top 40 companies will be on display at the 2021 Georgia Technology Summit virtual exhibition.

Too many great companies have applied for this year’s Top 40 and shared Dennis Zakas, Georgia’s Top 40 Innovative Company Awards Chair. Winners really show the talent and innovation we have here in Georgia’s technology community.

For more information on the 2021 Georgia Technology Summit and to register for the event, please visit https://GeorgiaTechnologySummit.com. Follow the conversation on Twitter via # GTS2021.

About Georgia Technology Association (TAG)

TAG’s mission is to connect, promote, influence and educate Georgia’s technology ecosystem to advance the innovation economy. Through these four basic strategies, TAG serves the technology community to support, grow, and ignite technology leaders, businesses, and the Georgia economy as a whole.

TAG serves more than 30,000 members across the state through regional chapters in Metro Atlanta, Augusta, Columbus, Macon / Middle Georgia, and Savannah. TAG hosts more than 150 events each year and serves as the governing body for 26 professional associations.

TAG offers networking and educational programs. In honor of Georgia’s technology leaders and businesses, it advocates legislative measures to strengthen the state’s technology economic environment.

In addition, the TAG Education Collaborative (TAG-Ed) focuses on supporting the success of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education initiatives.

For more information, please visit the TAG website (www.tagonline.org). For more information on TAG-Ed Collaborative, please visit www.tagedonline.org.

