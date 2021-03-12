LiveRamp, Google, and Advertising Ecosystem: After a Week | Address Potential





Google’s announcement caused a lot of turmoil last week, and with the outlook for the week, we can start distilling the true effect of the announcement vs. turmoil. We had the opportunity to have many conversations with publishers, partners, marketers, and Google. There are five important explanations that will help you.

1. Chrome does not block ATS or publisher first party identities.

Meaning: Chrome respects first-party identities. In fact, that’s highlighted in blogs, and we know that YouTube and Google Search rely on authentication (for example, first-party IDs) to drive most of their revenue.

2. Google offers publishers the option to pass their ID to advertising technology partners.

Meaning: Google Ad Manager allows publishers to pass enabled first-party IDs to downstream exchanges and DSPs through tools such as ATS. This reinforces our long-standing belief that publishers own their identities and have the ability to choose the platform and vendor to use. ATS is specially built to help publishers control access to their data, monetize their premium inventory, and connect directly with brand advertisers.

3. Google Search and YouTube will continue to offer Google Customer Match.

Meaning: LiveRamp allows marketers to connect their data to inventory owned and operated by Google and onboard.

4. DV360 will continue to purchase Private Marketplace (PMP) transactions.

Meaning: Marketers can connect their first-party CRM audience to first-party publisher inventory via LiveRamp’s Authenticated Traffic Solution (ATS) and purchase via DV360 via DealID.

5. The need for omni-channel solutions is more important than ever.

Marketers care about Chrome as needed. However, this is just a single browser. First-party identities work everywhere, including Safari, Firefox, Edge, iOS, Android, Addressable and Connected TV, and social media platforms. That’s why LiveRamp’s ATS is very powerful. It goes beyond displays and Chrome to all the touchpoints consumers spend their time with.

Strengthen connections between marketers and publishers

The big point is that the LiveRamp platform enables a secure and secure connection between marketers and publishers’ first-party data.

We’ve been working on ATS for years with the foresight that third-party cookies, device IDs, and ultimately IP addresses are unsustainable and not a long-term solution. .. Here’s what we’re doing to strengthen the connection between marketers and publishers and enable them to build strong, direct consumer relationships:

Global Brands Need Global Solutions LiveRamp has expanded its platform to more than 12 countries in APAC, EU and LATAM in 2021. More Omni-Channel Touchpoint ATS is already omni-channel and can work within mobile apps, across Connected TVs (CTVs) and support other inventories Livestreaming such as IoT. Next year, we will continue to double the growth of ATS within CTV and mobile on-apps, allowing marketers to attract customers in more places. Allow publishers and marketers to manage their data. While some DSPs want unlimited access to publisher identities, LiveRamp is deploying controls to give publishers precise control over where identities are used. Publishers can choose to enable PMP, but not open exchanges. Alternatively, you can choose to authorize the selected DSP, but no other DSP can be enabled. For marketers, this is the freedom to buy through DSP, directly with publishers, or through PMP with many publishers on an open exchange.

The countdown to cookieless is turned on. Whether you’re a publisher or a marketer, it’s not time for lazy hands right now. It’s time to test, measure, and learn. Expand your data in a reliable and secure way today and enable you to enjoy the benefits of deeper, more meaningful connections with your customers in the future.

Did you miss Google’s announcement? Catch up with the following:

Ready to see the details or get started? Please send an email to [email protected]

