COVID-19th Anniversary: ​​Pandemic Leads to Medical and Technological Innovation





It’s been exactly one year since COVID-19 changed our lives. On March 11, 2020, after the coronavirus spread in China and several countries in Asia and Europe for several months, the World Health Organization officially declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

It’s hard to look back on a year without remembering nightmares. In just 12 months, the virus killed more than 2.6 million people worldwide and infected more than 100 million people. In the United States, more than 500,000 people die of infectious diseases, and there are countless sources of unemployment and income. There are still more than 18 million people receiving unemployment benefits, which rarely counts everyone struggling to work. Still, it was a year of unprecedented innovation in medicine, commerce, technology, and the way we live and work.

COVID-19 vaccine: 3 approved in the US, hundreds more under development

Since the first day of the pandemic, finding an effective vaccine, a historically time-consuming and costly process, has been a top priority for scientists and political leaders around the world. New biotechnology platforms such as messenger RNA, international cooperation, and generous government funding have allowed multiple pharmaceutical companies to deliver highly effective vaccines in record time.

So far, the FDA has approved three COVID-19 vaccines manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson for emergency use in the United States. In addition to the same vaccine, AstraZeneca’s vaccine has been approved for use in European Union countries. Russia, China and India are all successful from local vaccine makers. Over 200 others continue to be under development around the world.

COVID-19 Treatment: One FDA Approved Drug; More

To date, Gilead Sciences’ remdesivir is the only FDA-approved treatment for COVID-19. More and more people are expected to clear regulatory hurdles soon. For example, Eli Lilly’s antibody therapy combination shows promising test results that reduce serious cases and mortality.

Face masks are indispensable for a new life

The cost of manufacturing a surgical face mask is only a few cents. However, in the early days of the pandemic, the surge in demand made it the most coveted product in the United States (and many other countries). Prior to the pandemic, Americans consumed about 50 million N95 masks annually. According to a DOD report, demand surged to about 140 million last spring during a 90-day peak usage period.

Public health experts recommend that you keep your mask on after vaccination to ensure the safety of others. Given that outlook, domestic production of N95 masks is expected to exceed 1 billion in 2021. Global face mask sales are expected to exceed $ 20 billion by 2026, according to the MarketStudy report.

Ventilation system will be upgraded worldwide

The US CDC did not officially admit that COVID-19 was floating in the air until October last year, but since the beginning of the pandemic, health officials have called attention to the role of ventilation in viral infections.

After the initial blockade, most US companies and public facilities were required to upgrade their air filtration and ventilation systems before reopening. Most countries affected by COVID-19 have adopted new standards and measures to regulate the air quality of indoor spaces.

Work from home in Zoom Economy (forever)

The sudden outbreak of a pandemic has forced many employers to embrace remote work. As of December 2020, 71% of US workers worked from home, compared to only 20% before the outbreak of COVID-19, according to a Pew Research Center survey. The majority of them want to work in remote areas even after the pandemic is over.

The telecommuting boom has spawned a new class of tech giants, especially the video conferencing app Zoom. Its market value has quadrupled during the pandemic, with founders at the fastest growing billions in Silicon Valley.

Food Delivery App Becomes Wall Street’s New Beloved

With restaurants closed for a year or operated with limited capacity, food delivery apps have become an integral part of many of the 100 million regular restaurant eaters in the United States.

Throughout the industry, online food delivery grew by about 30% from a year ago to the end of 2020 to a $ 136 billion sector. The popular delivery app has become Wall Street’s new darling, and DoorDash has claimed a $ 72 billion valuation for its blockbuster initial public offering. December. Uber’s booming delivery business through UberEats saved the company’s revenue as the ride-hailing service business plummeted.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos