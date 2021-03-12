First look at the Netflix Resident Evil anime series





Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness got the official teaser image and a new still image of the next movie. Netflix is ​​offering fans a new CG anime series to celebrate the franchise’s 25th anniversary. With the introduction of Resident Evil Village later this year, it’s already a big year for survival horror fans. This only adds excitement. Those who enjoyed the Resident Evil 2 remake will be delighted to hear that Nick Apostolides and Stephanie Panicello are back as the movie Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield. Therefore, the movie will have a big announcement at AnimeJapan 2021 and the panel will discuss the project on March 27th. Quebec is responsible for the production of 3DCG animations, and TMS Entertainment is responsible for the main producer duties. All of this will definitely be a big attraction for the platform.

When it comes to Resident Evil, more Leon and Claire are usually Capcom’s winning formulas. What’s even more appealing is that it looks more like an original adventure than just talking about one of the games. Netflix has announced a new overview of the movie.

In 2006, there was evidence of improper access to secret presidential files found on the White House network. US Federal Bureau of Investigation Leon S. Kennedy is one of a group invited to the White House to investigate the case, but when the lights suddenly go out, Leon and the SWAT team defeat a horde of mysterious zombies. You will be forced to do that. Meanwhile, TerraSave staff member Claire Redfield encounters a mysterious image of a young man in a country he visits while helping refugees. Annoyed by this painting, which looks like a victim of a virus infection, Claire begins her own investigation.

The next morning, Claire visited the White House and requested the construction of a welfare facility. There, she has a chance to meet Leon again and take advantage of that opportunity to show him a picture of a boy. Leon seems to be aware of some sort of relationship between the outbreak of zombies in the White House and strange paintings, but he says he has nothing to do with Claire and leaves. Eventually, the outbreak of these two zombies in a distant country leads to an event that shakes the country at its core.

Are you crazy about more biohazard? Let us know in the comments!







