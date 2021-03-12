Learn more about saving Chrome memory on Mac, Windows and Android





Chrome is constantly being criticized for its memory usage, and Google has been working to address these complaints in recent browser releases for Mac, Windows, and Android.

In the latest Chrome release, Google uses its own advanced memory allocator. PartitionAlloc is optimized for low allocation latency, space efficiency, and security. It is currently used everywhere in Chrome for Android and 64-bit Windows.

Chrome M89 has seen significant memory savings on Windows. Up to 22% for browser processes, 8% for renderers, and 3% for GPUs. Beyond that, browser responsiveness has improved by up to 9%.

Browsers are also smarter about using and destroying memory.

Chrome now recovers up to 100 MiB per tab by discarding memory that is not actively used by tabs in the foreground, such as large images scrolled from the screen. This is over 20% on some popular sites.

On macOS, Google recently reduced its background tab memory footprint by up to 8% and over 1GB on some systems. Introduced in Chrome 87 (widely available in version 88), JavaScript timer wakeup tab throttling on currently hidden pages also improves the Apple Energy Impact score for background pages by 65%. .. This allows you to “keep your Mac cool and your fans quiet.”

On mobile, Google uses Android App Bundles to optimize per-device downloads and isolated Splits to allow splits to be loaded on demand. This repackaging reduces resource exhaustion crashes, improves memory usage by 5%, boot times are 7.5% faster, and page loads are up to 2% faster.

The 64-bit version of Chrome on Android 10 and later devices with more than 8GB of RAM has also been rebuilt for a more stable experience with up to 8.5% faster page load and 28% smoother scrolling and input latency. To do.

With the final addition, a freeze-dried tab, or a lightweight tab that’s the same size as the screenshot but can scroll, zoom, and tap (for links), launches mobile Chrome 13% faster. This version shown above is used when the actual tab is loaded in the background.

Details of Google Chrome:

