Google pledges open cloud to mitigate lock-in concerns





With the rush to digitize, companies are moving to the cloud, but there are still concerns about their ability to move between vendor lock-in and different cloud environments. In their efforts to address these issues, both Google and Oracle are promoting the offering of services they say are open and flexible.

And as adoption grows, can the core components of the cloud be commercialized, on the path of network pipes, and shift to the same focus on value-added services as carriers do?

Chris Cheliah, Group Vice President and Chief Architect of Core Technology and Cloud at Oracle, believes so and points to computing and storage as potentially commercialized components.

In that case, value needs to be driven around data and data management, and collaboration tools, he said, clearly promoting the Oracle tradition. Chelliah emphasized the importance of vendor “differentiated services” for autonomous databases as data is combined with cloud computing to enhance artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning applications.

He also points to software as a service (SaaS) products as vendor services such as enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM), helping organizations drive cloud products as they modernize their supply chains. Said.

Oracle currently operates 29 cloud regions around the world, including Japan, Australia and India, and plans to add nine more regions, including Singapore, by July this year. A year ago, there were 19 regions, with one added every 26 days, Cheliah said. He said the expansion was driven by strong customer demand for data centers as close to the location as possible.

However, Karan Bajwa, vice president of Google Cloud’s Asia Pacific region, believes the cloud is still far from commoditized and has provided the foundation for multiple components such as computing and networking. He said prices will continue to feel downward pressure as more users board and more hyperscalers are adopted, adding that only 20% of today’s enterprise workloads have moved to the public cloud. ..

There remains significant growth potential among companies that need to be confident of migrating the remaining 80% of their workloads to the cloud, Bajiwa said, and a pandemic will move to these companies. He pointed out that it is a factor that encourages people to overcome their initial fears.

We also had to address other important issues, such as being able to maintain flexibility and openness as more workloads migrated. He said the CTO is particularly concerned about cloud lock-in and wants to work with providers who do not limit their ability to move between platforms and services.

Here, Google tried to differentiate itself from products such as Anthos. This allows enterprises to manage containerized hybrid and multi-cloud workloads in a variety of environments, including on-premises, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Microsoft Azure.

“They are moving from [on-premise] From the environment they can control within their four walls to the public environment. They want to ensure that this doesn’t lock them into one provider, but a multi-cloud. “

Chelliah also promoted Oracle’s commitment to provide an “open and secure” platform to support workloads in a variety of environments, including on-premises and multi-cloud. He named Zoom and Nissan as one of the customers who brought their own ISVs (Independent Software Vendors) and cloud-native applications to the Oracle platform.

Analysts commented on the 2018 ZDNet report pointing out the lack of Oracle’s multi-cloud strategy, stating that the vendor’s focus was always to give customers choice, not to lock them in. He said this is important for fostering innovation and customer loyalty. .. “In fact, Oracle is in control among hyperscalers to drive multi-cloud portability,” he adds.

He said the vendor has deployed cross-cloud connectivity with Azure and is currently running interconnects from Tokyo in the region, working with VMware to accelerate the latter workload to OCI (Oracle Cloud Infrastructure). Pointed out. Chelliah added that Oracle customers can not only provision VMware workloads in the cloud within 3 hours, but also move these on-premises workloads with the rules and policies intact, without the need for refactoring. ..

Oracle added that it further differentiated cloud services by allowing organizations to operate isolated networks between tenants and providing consistent service level agreements. Supported by OCI, he said this feature is not included in the roadmap for other hyperscalers in the industry, such as Alibaba and Huawei.

However, the cloud market is still underutilized, so when Bajwa was asked about competing with Asian players such as Alibaba and Huawei and other players such as Oracle, which is expanding its cloud offering, this He said there are no clear leaders in the area yet.

“This is a marathon that takes many laps to decide who will be the winner,” he said, and Google has a “strong suggestion” by continuously investing in building infrastructure and ecosystems. He added that he believed.

Cloud businesses from US vendors, including Google Cloud Platform and Google Workspace, generated $ 3.83 billion in revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020 with a loss of $ 1.24 billion. Over fiscal 2020, cloud revenue was $ 13.06 billion, up 47% from $ 8.92 billion in 2019.

Vendors that do not categorize cloud revenue or growth by region operate 24 cloud regions globally, including nine in the Asia Pacific region, with the addition of Seoul and Jakarta last year.

He said 2020 will be the year of the “watershed” of digital adoption, and that the cloud of the future will drive transformation and innovation, not just infrastructure.

“The cloud is no longer horizontal,” Bajwa said, adding that companies were looking for customized, industry-specific applications.

He said the growing demand for delay-sensitive immersive applications will be better supported in the future as commercial 5G networks are deployed, and how organizations can use services online. Said that it could change. For example, Telcos can push bandwidth-intensive applications to the edge on a large scale, far beyond voice-centric services, such as data analytics and artificial intelligence.

