‘Metro 2033,”Surviving Mars’ Free PC Games March 2021 Where to download from Steam and Epic Games





Two popular PC games are available for free from the Steam and Epic Games online stores. This is to debut the original “Metro 2033” survival horror genre and the “Surviving Mars” strategy game for a limited time. Both game clients are known to debut free games every month as they offer these games to the world, which are limited to staying indoors.

(Photo: Steam)

These titles are large, especially in “Metro 2033”, where the original game caused a large franchise and has easily become a fan favorite to this day. 4A Games’ Metro 2033 series is more than a decade old, but it still has a big spot in the hearts of all gamers, and it’s a top-class franchise on both Steam and Google, and it’s been well received. ..

Blockade restrictions are still here, and the COVID-19 pandemic is celebrating the first anniversary of the world’s suffering with health-threatening effects that have claimed the lives of millions of people around the world. Even now that the vaccine is here, people are advised to stay home. That is, the general public needs more free games from different platforms, including PC games.

“Metro 2033” is free via Steam

(Photo: Steam)

This weekend, Steam will debut a “Metro Sale” that includes a sequel to the franchise of various discounts and bundles that gamers can buy and play through the PC gaming platform. Meanwhile, the company will debut a 100% discount or make the original Metro 2033 available for free download to anyone via the platform.

Currently, the “Metro” series includes the self-titled “Metro 2033” released in 2010, “Metro 2033 Redax” released in 2014, “Metro Last Light Redax” released in 2014, and “Metro Last Light”. There are four games of “Metro”. “Exodus” released in 2019. Only the 2013 Metro 2033 Last Light wasn’t included in the Steam sale, but it’s still available on the platform.

Both the Metro Redux and Metro Last Light Redux are priced at $ 10 to $ 80% off and are currently priced at $ 2, while the Metro Exodus is currently priced from its original price of $ 31 to $ 11. “Metro” is a large Steam PC franchise that provides positive ratings from gamers who have earned 9 out of 10 stars and is rated “overwhelmingly positive” by players.

Free “Surviving Mars” via the Epic Games Store

(Photo: Epic Games Store)

Meanwhile, the Epic Games Store offers free games featuring Paradox Interactive’s “Surviving Mars” city hall and strategy games, much like the other planet “SimCity.” Here, users have the chance to start civilization on the popular Red Planet and temporarily become a Marsman in the game.

This game is a highly rated title from various reviews such as Steam Star Ratings (9 out of 10) and Google reviews, with a score of 4.1 out of 5. Instead of paying $ 30, Epic Games offers games for free, with some starter packs, bundles, and previous in-game purchases that offer half the price discount.

