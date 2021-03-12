Google Online Security Blog: #ShareTheMicInCyber: Brooke Pearson





Brooke Pearson manages the Privacy Sandbox Program at Google, and her team’s mission is to “respect users and create a private and prosperous web ecosystem by default.” Brooke is fulfilling this mission, making her an irreplaceable asset for the Chrome team and Google.

In addition to her work advancing the field of security and privacy, she enthusiastically supports raising the voice of women at work and fellow Black + practitioners in the field of security and privacy. Since its inception, she has participated in and supported the #ShareTheMicInCyber ​​campaign.

Brooke is passionate about providing working privacy solutions and making web browsing an essentially more private experience for users around the world.

Why do you work in security and privacy?

I protect people and their personal information in the areas of security and privacy. It’s very easy. Security and privacy are two core issues in shaping the future of technology, the way they interact with each other over the Internet. The challenges are immeasurable, but the ability to influence positive change has attracted me to this area.

Tell us a bit about your career journey to Google

My career journey to privacy does not include traditional education and training in the field. In fact, my background lies in public policy and communications, but when moving into the tech industry, the most pressing policy issue for companies like Google is that they surround the early areas of privacy and the areas of security growth. I noticed.

After graduating from Azusa Pacific University, I received a Fulbright scholarship in Macau, studied Chinese for a year and taught English. He then moved to Washington, DC, where he first worked for the State Department while earning a bachelor’s degree in International Public Policy from George Washington University. I had a great experience in that role. When working in Afghanistan and Central Asia, it gave me some incredible networking opportunities and the opportunity to travel the world.

After working in the public sector for about five years, I joined Facebook as a program manager for the Global Public Policy Team, initially focusing on social benefit programs such as safety checks and charitable donations. Over time, it turns out that Facebook’s security team is focused on fighting the spread of false information. This called me as an area where I could leverage my expertise in communication and geopolitical policy. So I switched teams and have been involved in the areas of security and privacy ever since. Eventually I’m on Uber, and now I’m on Google’s Chrome team.

At Google, privacy and security are at the heart of everything we do. Chrome addresses some of the world’s largest security and privacy issues, and every day my work affects billions of people around the world. Most days it’s pretty daunting, but every day it’s humble and exciting.

What is your security or privacy “soapbox”?

If you want to encourage safer behavior, you need to make it easier to understand and act. We strive every day to use Google to keep you safe by implementing security and privacy controls that are effective and easy for you to use and understand.

As a program manager, I’ve learned that providing carrots is almost always more effective than sticks when it comes to security and privacy hygiene. We encourage all users to visit the Safety Center and learn all the ways Google can help them stay safe online every day.

If you’re interested in following Brooke’s work here on Google and beyond, follow her on Twitter @brookelenet. We plan to provide more profiles in the coming weeks. We would appreciate it if you could share these profiles on the network.

Click here to join or learn more about #ShareTheMicInCyber.

