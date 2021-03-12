Regenerative agriculture is the next big ally to fight climate change – TechCrunch





Nancy Pfund is the founder and managing partner of DBL Partners, a venture capital firm that aims to combine top-notch financial returns with meaningful social, environmental and economic returns in the regions and sectors in which it invests.

Every week, new agribusiness, consumer goods companies, banks, tech companies, celebrities, or Facebook friends seem to announce support for regenerative farming.

For those of us who have been working on climate and agricultural solutions over the last few decades, this is both exciting and worrisome.

In a hurry to become part of something very important, details and hard work, gradual progress and victory, and the remaining big and hairy problems can be overlooked or forgotten. When so many people are swinging for fences, it’s easy to forget that singles and doubles usually win the game.

As a managing partner and founder of DBL Partners, I have specifically sought a company that not only wins the business model, but also invests in solving the biggest problems on the planet. I believe agriculture can be a major climate solution while feeding a growing population.

At the same time, I want to mitigate hype, refocus on conversation, and use the agricultural example to create a productive template for all business sectors with carbon habits to combat climate change. think.

First, let’s define regenerative agriculture. This includes, among other things, practices such as covering crops and conservative tillage, which build soil health, increase water retention, isolate and reduce carbon.

Widespread excitement over regenerative agriculture is linked to the potential for large-scale mitigation of climate impacts. The National Academy of Science and Technology Medicine estimates that soil sequestration could emit more than 250 million metric tons of CO2 annually, or 5% of US emissions.

It is important to remember that regeneration practices are not new. Conservatives have been advocating cover crops and tillage reductions for decades, with farmers leading their responsibilities.

The reason these practices are revered today is that they have demonstrated agriculture that, when implemented on a large scale, could lead the fight against climate change with the weight of new technologies and innovations.

So how does this carbon battle empower farmers?

Today, the offset market is getting the most attention. Over the past few years, multiple private and voluntary markets for soil carbon have emerged. This is primarily supported by companies driven by a carbon-neutral effort to offset carbon emissions with credit purchases.

The offset market is an important step in catalyzing agriculture for large-scale climate solutions. Organizations that support the private carbon market build capacity and economic incentives to reduce emissions.

Carbon agriculture drives demand for new technologies such as regenerative financial mechanisms, data analysis tools and nitrogen-fixing organisms, maximizes the adoption and impact of regenerative practices, and stimulates innovation and entrepreneurship.

These advances, not carbon credits, offset themselves and permanently reduce agricultural emissions.

Offsets are a starting point, but they are only part of the solution. Whether generated by forestry, renewable energy, transportation or agriculture, offsets must be purchased by the organization each year and do not necessarily reduce the buyer’s footprint.

Inevitably, each business unit must create insets by directly decarbonizing its footprint or reducing emissions in the supply chain. The challenge is that this is not yet economically feasible or logistically feasible for all organizations.

For organizations that purchase and process agricultural products from food companies to renewable fuel producers, soil carbon offsets indirectly reduce emissions immediately, while funding strategies to start from the farm and permanently reduce emissions directly. Can be provided.

DBL is investing in ag companies that operate on both sides of this coin. That is, it promotes the generation of soil carbon offsets, establishes a credit market, and at the same time builds a radically more efficient and less carbon-intensive agribusiness supply chain.

This approach is a wise investment for farmers who want to reduce their impact on the climate. This business model also creates demand for environmental services from truly sustainable farmers.

Back in 2006, when DBL first invested in Tesla, I didn’t expect it to help create a global movement to block transportation from fossil fuels.

Now that agriculture is changing. Backed by innovations in science, big data, financing and farmers’ networks, investing in renewable agriculture is committed to rewarding farmers’ stewardship while reducing farmers’ carbon dioxide emissions.

Future generations will benefit from this transition, asking what took so long.

