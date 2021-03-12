Google has set some guidelines for assistant-enabled smart devices so that we can all enjoy them a bit more.





When a developer creates an action on Google, they can perform the action through an assistant-enabled smart device and interact with the user as a third-party application. Many creators haven’t put as much quality assurance into their apps as Google wants, so the company updates its action policy to make sure that the user experience is ideal, from a performance perspective. I’ve set some rules about how it works. ..

The idea is to help developers create actions faster and streamline the authentication and launch process. With these updates, end users are less likely to complain because third-party apps are slower or less efficient than Google’s own software (this directly affects the hardware of smart home devices!). .. To ensure that each device type responds in a timely manner, Google has created a minimum latency and reliability metric. Device types include AC units, air purifiers, blenders, and almost anything that can be considered an IoT device.

Each device type is required to provide users with minimal functionality. Since smart bathtubs are clearly present (surprisingly), they need to provide the following features: Filling, temperature control, and start / stop. This is just one example of the Google Assistant smart home guide page.

In addition, sensitive actions should provide secondary user verification for devices that unlock doors or perform other tasks that are more closely related to user privacy and security. When these devices are configured this way, developers can provide users with a way to opt out of flows. In that case, you should provide a warning message to the user so that they can understand the security implications of turning off the feature. Google itself provides a template for this message. In this way, the consenting user is the responsibility of the developer and Google.

Finally, these changes affect all smart home devices that rock the Works with Google Assistant badge. The badge itself can only be used in new smart home direct action marketing materials that successfully integrate all device types in the guides above (which also complies with the minimum action requirements). All of this is available today, with a one-month grace period for developers to update their devices with these new integrations (ending April 12, 2021). Google should inspect and sign off every developer device each year to ensure that the action guidelines are maintained. It’s like a fire safety inspection, isn’t it?

Make sure Google sets some boundaries to enjoy using smart home devices and keep moving towards a compassionate home without the friction of slow, buggy actions. Is great. The Actions on Google guidelines don’t seem too strict, but I’m happy that they’re in place. If you see your favorite third-party apps quickly off the surface of the globe, they probably aren’t keeping up with the code.

