Georgia Institute of Technology wins 3rd place in Goodyear Design Innovation Case Competition





03-10-2021

A team of four MBA students from Georgia Institute of Technology Scheller Business College ranked third in the Goodyear Design Innovation Case Competition, a business design and innovation competition sponsored by Goodyear in collaboration with Case Western Reserve University. Abigail Brenller, Akhil Gupta, Emily Hays, and Sachin Pai represented Scheller College and were one of the 20 teams nationwide to participate in this challenge. This was the first year the contest was held in virtual format.

In the first round, the team comes up with three innovative suggestions to identify the impact of changing mobility trends and how Goodyear can monetize its existing investment in artificial intelligence and machine learning. Was expected. Only 5 teams have advanced to the second round. In the second round, a virtual hackathon took place over a four-day period, with each team assigned a mentor to help improve the proposal and design the prototype. On the final day, the team presented a prototype and suggested a solution to the judges.

The Scheller team has proposed an integrated fleet management service focused on improving the customer experience for drivers and fleet managers. The solution leverages Goodyear’s existing physical service center network and mobile maintenance experience to collect vehicle data and assist in vehicle maintenance, inventory management, and service center planning forecasting and planning.

“The event was well organized and managed,” said MBA’21 Pai. “By the nature of the challenge, both technical and business skills were tested. The organizing team provided mentors who helped us achieve the prototype. Our interdisciplinary background. Proved to be the largest asset of the entire challenge. “

Similarly, Hayes praised the value of collaboration in this process. “It was great to tackle the Goodyear Innovation Challenge,” said Hayes, MBA and MID’21. “I rarely work in such a high-performance team. Abbey, Achill, and Sachin not only have great friendships, but their skill sets, follow-throughs, and diverse industry experience have led to a lot of collaboration and learning. In particular, he enjoyed leveraging his design skills and working together to find new market opportunities that overlap with user needs, mobility trends, and Goodyear’s current strengths. Used to address issues. I’m really proud of the process and how the final idea evolved. “

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos