Apple Starts Assembling iPhone 12 in India: Learn More





Apple has begun assembling the latest iPhone 12 in India. This decision is part of the larger goal of Cupertino’s tech giant to increase device production in the country, the world’s second largest smartphone market.Read also-Apple plans to cut production of the iPhone 12 Mini due to poor performance: Report

Confirmation comes from Apple itself, following some rumors that have come up about the same thing. This is all you need to know about it.Also read-Apple with a periscopic telephoto lens on the 2023 iPhone suggests Ming-Chi Kuo

iPhone 12 can be assembled in India

Apple will begin assembling the iPhone 12 in India with the help of Foxconn, India’s official manufacturing partner, Reuters reports. The latest iPhones are assembled at Foxconn’s Tamil Nadu factory. However, Foxconn has not yet confirmed the details.Read Also-Apple will host its first event of the year on March 23: AirTags, AirPods3, etc.

“We are proud to start producing the iPhone 12 in India for local customers,” Apple said in an official statement.

It’s not surprising that Foxconn is an iPhone 12 assembler in India. Even after the turmoil a few months ago, Wistron, India’s second-largest Apple contractor, is still there. For strangers, Wistron’s Bangalore facility was put on probation after a fierce protest last year.

This turned out to be an obstacle for Apple in India, as its tech major aims to increase domestic production of devices (including iPads and MacBooks) and primarily reduce its reliance on China.

With the iPhone 12 being assembled in India, Apple is pushing ahead with its vision of locally assembling the iPhone, which started with the iPhone SE in 2017. The iPhone 6s, iPhone 7, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, and even the iPhone SE (2020) soon became part of the vision.

The move is also advancing India’s goal of getting companies to manufacture products domestically to realize their “Make in India” dream.

How good is this for us?

It is highly hoped that assembling the iPhone in India will increase people’s work and help Apple focus on India. But if you think the price of the iPhone 12 will drop significantly, that’s not the case.

This is mainly due to the fact that the iPhone can only be assembled domestically. The component is not made in India.

However, locally assembled iPhones may still be unaffected by the common tariff increases that occur each year, so they still prove to be beneficial to people.

