Google may change Pixel smartphone strategy in India and start manufacturing some Pixels locally





Indian smartphone buyers can expect to see more Google Pixel devices in the near future. Google executives told The Economic Times that the company plans to launch a large number of Pixel 4 successors later this year, perhaps when it launches in June.

Google Pixel 4a

ET also reports that Google enjoys the idea of ​​transferring some of Pixels’ production to India for domestic sales and exports.

Google doubled Pixel for India’s inventory last year. This year we aim to focus more and gain a larger share of global inventories in the Indian market. [] Pricing is a learning curve. The fight continues … we came up with aggressive pricing for the Pixel 4a, which has had good results.

The year after Google didn’t launch the Pixel 4 or 4XL in India due to its radar-based motion sense capabilities, Google decided not to launch the Pixel 4a 5G or Pixel 5. Why do Indians need expensive phones when they can’t use 5G? Due to the cost of the hardware, the 5G variant was not launched in India, executives said.

Google Pixel 5

Google recognizes that Pixel is gaining more brand awareness and needs to make Pixel more accessible at different price points. Google’s fight is certainly difficult, as there are several other OEMs that offer high-value mobile phones to the Indian market.

According to Tarun Pathak, Associate Director of Counterpoint Research, the 30,000-40,000 Rs segment is growing significantly in India.

Everyone is new in this segment … Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo are new players. Oneplus, Samsung, and Apple drive 90% of shipments in this segment. Tarun Pathak, Associate Director of Counterpoint Research

Since Google already has smart speaker products available in the Indian market, Google has the potential to promote pixel sales with this in mind as an extension of the Google Nest ecosystem.

