AR Location Wars, Part I: Google





As you may know, one of the basic principles of AR is the fusion of digital and physics. The real world is an important part of that formula. Real-world relevance is often defined by location. The same relevance and rarity drive real Estatevalue.location, location, location.

By integrating these elements, one of the AR battlefields will expand the world in a place-related way. It could be directions in Google Live View, or visual search in Google Lens. Point your smartphone (or future glasses) at a location or object and contextualize them.

As you can see from the example above, Google has an important stake in this “Internet of Places”. But that’s not all. Apple is showing interest in location-related AR through Geoanchors and Project Gobi. Facebook is building a “live map” and Snapchat is promoting local lenses.

These are just a few of the utilitarian, commercial and social angles. How else does geospatial AR come about? What are its active ingredients, such as 5G and AR cloud? This is the theme of our new series, Location Wars. Here we start with Google and analyze who is doing what.

AR “Location Wars” Introduction

Part I: Google

Technology giants are looking to the future of different versions of spatial computing. These visions often go back to the core business. Facebook wants to be the social layer of the spatial web, Amazon wants to be the commerce layer, and Apple expects hardware-centric multi-device play.

Where does Google fit all of this? It wants to be the knowledge layer of the spatial web. Just as we have accumulated enormous value by indexing the Web and creating the knowledge graph, we want to index the physical world and become an authority on its relevance. This is what we call the Internet of Places (IoP).

Google’s actual move is to triangulate IoP play, with each continuous follow-money exercise, in addition to financial incentives to guarantee a core search business with a next-generation visual interface in the future. This includes searching for displayed Google Lenses and LiveView 3D navigation.

Google’s latest moves include live view visual navigation updates that help users identify and certify local businesses. This was announced at a recent SearchOn2020 event, following Earth Cloud Anchors, which allows users to create digital content in physical locations.

Level setting

Before delving into these latest moves in more detail, let’s set the level on Google’s broader AR play. As mentioned earlier, the company continues to invest in visual search to ensure the future of its core search business. Given the Gen-Z’s compatibility with cameras, Google wants to lead the price for making it a search input.

This includes Google Lens, which allows the user to point the camera at a real object and contextualize it. This starts with a search for common interests such as pets and flowers, but the real opportunity is a highly intended shopping engine that is monetized in a Google-like way.

Live View also uses the camera to allow users to navigate the walking direction of the 3D city. Instead of mental mapping, which transforms a 2D map into 3D space, it is more intuitive to hold your smartphone over and display a directional arrow. And like Google Lens, monetization is on the roadmap.

Google is in a unique position for these efforts by leveraging the knowledge graph and data collected as a 20-year global search engine. The lens uses Google’s vast image database for object recognition, and Live View uses Street View images.

Master plan

It brings us back to the present. Google’s latest visual search play is a combination of lens and live view. While navigating in Live View, Google now provides a small click target on the touch screen when recognizing the business storefront. Tap to display the expanded business information.

This is what Google has been doing for several years. As shown above, it contains business details to help users find and certify their business. Dataflows from Google My Business (GMB) and the current version provide structured list content such as business hours.

As mentioned earlier, this follows Google’s less-discussed Earth Cloud Anchors. Another vector of Google’s overall visual search and AR master plan, this ARCore feature allows users to geo-anchor digital content for others to view. This may be fed to Google Lens and Live View.

In other words, Cloud Anchors can spawn user-generated visual search components. It may contain social, educational, and accidental use cases such as digital scavenger hunts and hidden notes to friends. However, use cases for local business reviews may also develop.

Visual SEO

Its last part is most in line with Google’s DNA, as it has become a powerhouse of local search and has a lot of income to show it. This promoted Google My Business. This includes collecting local business data directly from the source and indexing the small business world.

In fact, we’ve long speculated that the Internet of places could create new visual flavors of SEO. In other words, if the visual front end starts with Gen-Z and moves to ubiquitous, companies can optimize their UX metadata, as is done today with web search in GMB. ..

But we are not there yet. The result depends on the wildcard of interest to the user. If the use case leveled off, this wouldn’t be a channel that local businesses need to worry about. I think visual search is a potential AR killer app, but I’m still not sure if people will use it all together.

That’s why Google is careful about AR and visual search. Before unwinding it over the last few years, it jumped too fast in VR. AR is much closer to search, but Google needs to know what the user is doing and the optimal UX. Then, as with the search itself, monetization may continue.

