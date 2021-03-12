There are too many apps and no real innovation.Cute technology is sick of Indian technology





App displayed on the phone | Typical images | Dealership | Bloomberg

Indian start-ups raised a total of $ 9.3 billion in 2020. The biggest profits were the food delivery app and the hotel reservation app. Among those that reached unicorn status were an online fashion retailer and an online baby products company with a valuation of $ 1 billion.

For the time being, this is a cause for celebrating the startup ecosystem. But scratch the surface. What you find about India’s technology sector can be summarized in one sentence. There are too many apps (eventually foreign-affiliated) and innovation is inadequate. So, despite the hype about India’s engineering capabilities and its technology sector, it’s no wonder India is ranked 48 out of 131 in the Global Innovation Index.

In addition to this, the Government of India is still thinking about how to build a world-class semiconductor manufacturing plant. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) has announced a statement of interest in inviting global players who are open until March 31, 2021.

Technology and national interest

In December 2020, economist Ruchir Sharma called Taiwan Pound for Pound … the most important place in the world. Taiwan is a mecca for technology and home to the world’s most important semiconductor work silicon (and other materials) chips that power everything from mobile phones, computers and cars. Between the shadow of the Chinese Communist Party and the protection of the United States, Taiwan continues to punch beyond its weight.

After all, its technical and scientific strengths and indigenous people’s technological adaptations make the country great and resilient. India’s future will be commensurate with its technology and economic strength.

But again, there are many forms of technology. There are state-of-the-art self-driving cars, followed by service-driven technology for selling used cars online.

India and cute technology

The Indian economy is behind what could have been independence in the product sector, with few product companies. Why is this happening? India, especially the private sector, is a country of cute technology.

Cute technology takes advantage of peripheral innovations to repackage old ideas and sell them in new digital-oriented ways. Innovation is in the business arena, not the product. For example, taxi aggregators and milk delivery apps.

Even the very popular IT segment is the result of such business process innovations, providing hordes of engineering graduate jobs, and relying on hourly wages is neither sustainable nor value-added. To make matters worse, their talents remain unappreciated.

The bigger problem with these models is that the utilities haven’t been built. Even sectors like Telecom are owed their tremendous growth thanks to the companies that own the licenses and their deep pockets. Another example of the missing innovation gene is that everyone wants to roll out 5G services right away yesterday, but in India, those who are building the core 5 / 6G technology stack they need. How long are you?

We have no intention of gaining expertise or acquiring expertise to implement various deep technologies.

Market failure

There are three market failures in India. First, the vast majority of young startups focus on cute managed services. Second, the vast majority of large Indian companies are willing to play quarter-to-quarter system integrators. In addition, they have prospered in crony capitalism, which allows for artificial monopoly of state authorization. Third, even with private capital, there is no desire or understanding of true technology or innovation.

Who is building or funding Nvidia in India? Where are Huawei and Bell Labs in India? No, please tell me the next app, next rating, next exit. Nation building and true progress are hated.

Some Indian venture capitalists have begun to flirt with the idea of ​​”deep tech”, but most of them are lip services, which are rarely done in the field.

India’s disproportionate amount of entrepreneurial energy and private capital rests on a mountain of technology, which is essentially a glorious managed service. While these businesses generate artificial wealth and transfer value from the old way to the new way, there is little long-term usefulness or added value to the Indian economy and skills development process.

In order for India to play a proper role in geopolitics, it needs to build essential skills.

Not cute but deep technology

Deep technology is the result of deep research and development (R & D). For example, in the case of information and communication technology (ICT), deep technology includes semiconductor development, network architecture, protocol development, and so on. It also includes base stations, household appliances, ASICs, routers and processors.

India needs to invest in R & D, basic technology and build products that actually find a place in the market and people’s purchasing patterns. Looking at the success of the United States and France, it is clear that governments must be the largest consumers and largest funders of deep technology. After all, deep technology means designing mobile processors, creating telecom routers, or technological advances in airliners.

Economist Mariana Mazzucato extensively writes that government is an investor, risk taker, and innovator is an ideal step forward in deep technology. This can be done through government laboratories or with the help of private companies. However, government laboratory circuits are a more or less unproductive route in India. Even as the product is developed, the delivery mechanism is flawed.

Neither public sector business (PSU) nor non-exclusive commercial licenses are popular delivery methods for deep technology.

Another problem is that government laboratories often change focus. That is, it is impossible to support the product life cycle. Private sectors are professionally non-family-owned, and more promising start-ups are in a relatively good position to develop deep technology. They can hire (and dismiss) the right people, have less bureaucratic issues, and small teams can be very goal-oriented.

However, private companies need funding. On the one hand, in India, venture capitalists love service-oriented companies because of the perceived trends that exist. The government, on the other hand, has created many programs for private sector innovation, but these are not very well implemented and are not essential.

For example, a global company needed $ 200 million to build a processor, while our bureaucracy has a prize of 4.3 chlores, shared among several future winners. Created a processor issue for about $ 500,000. Meanwhile, the Indian fantasy sports app has raised $ 225 million. Cruel jokes are in all of us.

Policy ideas for an innovative nation

Former British businessman and politician David Sainsbury, former Minister of Scientific Revolution, wrote in his book “Windows of Opportunity” and the government report “The Race to the Top” how countries build national innovation systems. I am writing if I can do it. The only way countries and businesses dominate the world is to invest and become a real science and technology leader.

The government must have a program with a very keen focus on selecting 5-6 items that the private industry must build. Choose a real expert, not an administrator. Pay them enough and adjust their budget as needed. Once the product is ready, develop a strategy to bring it to market. As part of our policy, we provide a basic guarantee that our products will be sold and consumed. We also need to have a fair legal framework in place to ensure preferential access to the market.

Areas of interest for India are LED smart TVs, medical surveillance devices, mobile processors, FPGAs (programmable ASICs), network routers, and commercial planes. With the exception of the last one, at least two or three variants of each should be recommended until the prototype stage. The best should be given guaranteed market access of 60% of the pre-determined number of units procured, and the second best should be given the rest of the access. Technology needs to be committed to the use of technology and made available to anyone who pays back to the government in a bell-curve manner on an exclusive license basis.

A measure of how effective a program is can be estimated by how well the principles of creative destruction are taught. New technology players need to be able to enter and enter the market without worrying about existing players. Therefore, regulators need to make the utmost efforts to ensure that new entrants with good technology / ideas can dominate the market without worrying about incumbents who choke on entrants.

Small is beautiful

This is the repetitive pattern that the most dominant countries spend most on research and development. For example, the United States spends 2.7% of its GDP on research and development. Japan has 3.4% and South Korea has 4.1%. Taiwan has the third highest spending at 3.36 percent. China is 2% and India is 0.7%. Private sector spending is the largest contributor in the best performing countries, accounting for more than 70 percent of total R & D spending.

India’s primary concern is to emulate countries such as Taiwan, rather than China, which has built a narrow focus and advantage in niche technologies.

Israel, like Taiwan, is another great case study. This small country spends nearly 4.2% of its GDP on research and development. Despite its complex geopolitics and population of only 9 million, Israel can build global dominance in a focused niche high-tech sector, and its relevance cannot be ignored.

Technology plays an important role in state power. India’s destiny is not given and must be shaped every day.

In his speech at the National Scientific Conference in March 1978, Deng Xiaoping declared: Without the rapid development of science and technology, it is impossible to develop the national economy at high speed.

Technology is not a luxury, but a matter of survival and global domination. Jab jaago tab savera (you wake up in the morning) goes to an Indian saying.

Some discussions from IIT Bombay faculty.

Vinayak Dalmia works in technology. He also writes frequently about national security and geopolitics. He tweets at @vinayakdalmia. The view is personal.

