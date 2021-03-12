According to Deloitte’s report, FinTech has emerged as the fastest growing technology sector.





Deloitte Touche Tomas Twindia LLP (DTTILLP) released a list of 50 of India’s fastest growing technology companies on Friday. This list is part of the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 (Tech Fast 50) India 2020 Program. Rankings are based on revenue growth over the last three fiscal years.

According to the report, the total revenue of the top 10 companies jumped from 2.1 billion rupees to just under 40 billion rupees, recording about 20 times growth between 2018 and 2020. It has also been pointed out that companies with rankings of 11 to 20 have also performed well, as their profits have increased about four times over the past two years. The report added that the two companies recorded total revenues of over 150 billion rupees.

FinTech has emerged as a major sector represented by four of the top six companies in this year’s rankings. With Deloitte’s release, both companies have grown tremendously 13 to 70 times over the past two years. This is evidence of the growth that the fintech sector has seen in India.

India's fastest growing company

According to the report, the top seven companies had a compound annual growth rate of over 1000% over three years. The combined three-year average growth rate of the top 50 companies was 559%. Of the top six winners, four belonged to the fintech field.

According to the report, Rupeek Fintech Private Limited topped the Fast 50 India 2020 ranking. ZestMoney, Roinet, DataBeat and Cashfree were also in the top five.

Winners’ three-year average revenue growth rankings fairly represent sectors such as fintech, digital transactions, and analytics that have been very strong in the last few years as part of India’s technology growth story. I will. Rajiv Sundar, Partner and Program Director of Technology Fast 50 India 2020 at DTTILLP, said:

