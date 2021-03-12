Huawei Petal Search and Google Search: New Search Engines Released





The Internet is the driving force of our daily lives, and we use this technology to search for the information we need and communicate with others. But if you’re talking about the Internet, you need to mention its synonym, Google Search, or just call it Google.

Developed by Google in 1997, this web search engine is the world’s most used search engine for all electronic devices, boasting a market share of 92.16% of the total web search. According to the report, Google searches 5.4 billion times daily.

Talking specifically about the Huawei ecosystem, prior to the so-called US Entity List, Huawei preloaded a number of Google apps on smartphones, and after US regulation, the company had to stop doing so.

Not only did this reduce Huawei’s smartphone market share overseas, but Huawei’s popularity among consumers has caused Google to lose a major partner in selling smartphone services.

Initially, Huawei faced many challenges in the smartphone application ecosystem. So the company began looking for alternative ways to fill in the holes created by the lack of Google applications such as the Google Assistant, Google Search, and Play Store.

Last year, Huawei began this journey by allowing developers to launch apps in Huawei’s App Gallery using Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) and announced incentives to support developers on this issue. ..

Meanwhile, the company has begun developing its own application and announced the launch of PetalSearch. Initially, this app was only used to solve the app download issue on smartphones that came with HMS, not GMS.

The consumer response to petal search was fairly decent. But the design of the app was (at that time) boring and disgusting. Huawei then took that plan further, adding new features to the app and reviewing the app’s user interface to make it more interesting, interactive and convenient for users.

Talking about the changes in particular, Huawei pushed a new update for Petal Search in January. This has improved the UI, restructured sections, optimized search results, added voice search, added language support and feed customization.

But recently I’ve noticed that Huawei has quietly launched another website for Petal Search (check here) that has the same interface as the mobile version. Huawei typically details the app on its mobile service website page, but this time around, we don’t usually put the entire product in a new domain. However, AppGallery also has its own web version, so it’s not impossible.

Wow, wait a minute. Does this mean that Huawei is already a big candidate for Google’s status? My answer is, of course, not. The time and development that Google Search has spent among its users is amazing, and its popularity is not easy to challenge.

High-tech companies in the United States have put a huge amount of money and technology behind this search engine, and it is not easy to develop.

However, if Huawei plans to bring Petal Search to the Chinese market, the total number of Chinese users could put extra weight on the corner of Huawei, which no one can deny. ,moment.

According to Huawei, Petal Search already has 18 million active users in overseas markets and could increase this number to 60 million by the end of 2021. This could be a major milestone for the app just released last year.

Already pushed to older devices:

By the way, Huawei has already pushed PetalSearch and Huawei Assitant to most of its older devices, helping to increase the number of active users in both China and the global market.

Features and crawls:

Today, mobile apps have most of the useful features that search apps need, and meet most of the requirements that Huawei smartphone users may need.

When a user enters a query in the search bar, the results for different sections are returned, giving them the option to filter the results by different categories, such as:

App News Video Image Hotel Flight Q & A Music App

The web version still needs improvement and I would like to see if Huawei plans to dig deeper into this issue.

During the search, the layout of the search results is also good and works fine. However, it’s not yet confirmed if Huawei is using Google’s API to crawl the results (I’m not sure about this).

Other petal apps:

Apart from petal search, Huawei has also launched a navigation search, petal map, and recently started testing a petal email service in China. Chinese tech giants are also planning to deploy a variety of applications under the “petal” ecosystem, including apps such as translation, live search, and keyboards.

The road for Huawei to build an alternative to Google apps is certainly not easy, but Huawei is already on the road to overcoming the ecosystem and the company seems to be on the right track.

What are your thoughts on this matter? Please fill in the comment section.

