Google offers New Yorker training for technology careers

New York — Free technical training courses for New Yorkers are offered by Google for those interested in technology, without the need for a degree or experience.

Lisa Gevelber operates “Grow with Google” in New York City. She offers four industry-recognized certificates to tech giants who have computers and want to pay for tech, especially those who live in poorly serviced communities. Is called.

Google and many other employers are missing out on the very diverse and non-traditional talents out there, she told PIX11 News Thursday. Currently, there are over 1 million jobs in these career areas.

The four career areas that Gevelber mentions are:

IT Support Data Analysis User Experience Design Project Management.

After completing the 3- to 6-month online course, Google will match graduates with employers.

These certificates are exclusive to Google and have 130 employers in New York and are eager to hire graduates.

Also available to community college students.

And for those who want to work directly with Google, they are looking for 100 apprentices, most of them here in New York.

There is an application procedure, but the selected person has paid training and employment.

