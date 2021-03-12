TechTalk: Giant Telescope Mirror, New South Emergency Center, Smartphone COVID Test | Technically Speaking





With a major research university in the backyard and a strong military presence and innovative companies spread throughout the metropolitan area, there’s plenty of interesting science and technology news in southern Arizona. Here’s a breakdown of the most interesting recent developments in the region:

Telescope mirror. The University of Arizona is contributing to the next Giant Magellan Telescope by casting mirrors that will be used as part of the telescope’s main viewers. On March 5, a huge fire pot under UA’s Arizona Stadium converted 20 tonnes of borosilicate glass into a 27.6-foot-diameter honeycomb mirror. The UA furnace started heating the glass on March 1st and reached over 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit on March 6th. The furnace also rotated at 5 revolutions per minute, so when the glass melted, it was pushed outwards and formed up the sides of the mold. curved surface. At peak temperatures, the glass became honey-viscous and flowed into the mold to form a honeycomb structure. The mirror is currently in a one-month annealing process, where the molten glass is cooled while the furnace rotates at a slower rate to relieve internal stress and strengthen the glass. The UA’s contributions to the project will then be combined to form the GMT Primary Telescope, which is currently under construction in the Atacama Desert, Chile. Six off-axis components and a central off-axis segment form the final 80-foot mirror, contributing 10 times the GMT power of the Hubble Space Telescope. According to UA, when GMT is fully functional, it has a focusing area of ​​3,961 square feet, which is enough to see a torch engraved on a dime from nearly 100 miles away. The telescope test run is scheduled to begin in 2029.

Buddy Martin, a polishing scientist at the University’s Richard F. Charis Miller Labs, says polishing and constant measurement turn this amazing piece of glass into a mirror. By the time the polishing is complete, the accuracy will be over 25 nanometers. It’s how smooth the surface should be to create the clearest image possible.

New emergency center. Carondelet St, the latest extension of Carondelet Health Networks. The Raphaels Emergency Center opened on Monday, March 8th. The emergency center servicing southeastern Tucson is 7401S near I-10 and Wilmot Road. Located on Wilmot Road. The Centrafael’s Emergency Center has 13 laboratories, an operating room, and an imaging room with X-ray, ultrasound, and CT scanners. Medical facilities provide 24/7 care and are expected to treat symptoms such as abdominal and joint pain, sprains and fractures, lacerations, shortness of breath and chest pain. The opening will take place approximately a year after Carondelet opened the Carondelet Marana Hospital to serve the North Tucson metropolitan area.

