Bethesda games now available on Xbox Game Pass, full list released: “Fallout 4”, “DOOM” and more!

Microsoft and Bethesda have announced that 20 ZeniMax Media titles will be heading to the Xbox, PC, and xCloud Game Pass libraries after March 12, 2021.

A complete list of games coming to Microsoft’s subscription service was revealed at the official Bethesda and Xbox roundtable meeting on March 11, 2021.

Some of these games have been subscribed to in the past, but others have made their Game Pass debut.

XBox Game Pass Bethesda Games Complete List

The following games will be added to your XBox Game Pass.

“Wolfenstein: The New Order” (console, PC, cloud) “Wolfenstein: The Old Blood” (console, PC, cloud) “Wolfenstein: Young blood” (console, PC, cloud) “RAGE2” (console, PC, cloud) ) “Prey” (console, PC, cloud) “Fallout 4” (console, PC, cloud) “Fallout 76” (console, PC, cloud) “Fallout: New Vegas” (console) “The Evil Within” (console, PC, cloud) “The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind” (console, PC) “The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion” (console, PC) “The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition” (console, PC, cloud) “The Elder Scrolls Online” (console, PC, cloud) Cloud, console) “DOOM (1993)” (console, PC, cloud) “DOOM II” (console, PC, cloud) “DOOM 3” (console, PC, cloud) “DOOM 64” (console, PC, cloud) “DOOMEternal” (console, PC, cloud) “Dishonored Definitive Edition” (console, PC, cloud) “Dishonored2” (console, PC, cloud) New FPS boost function

Microsoft also added in a blog post on Xbox Wire that some games “will also benefit from the FPS Boost of the Xbox Series X / S” and “will soon be more shared.”

This feature doubles or quadruples the frame rate of certain backward-compatible Xbox One titles when played on Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S without any additional work by the developer. ..

However, although the complete list of titles supported by the newly released FPS boost feature has not yet been revealed, Microsoft has guaranteed that more games will be announced in the near future that support this feature. ..

Read more: Microsoft acquires Bethesda’s parent company ZeniMax for $ 7.5 billion, European Commission approves acquisition

The news came after Microsoft completed the $ 7.5 billion acquisition of Bethesda earlier this week, previously suggesting that “some new titles in the future” will be exclusive to the Xbox and PC players.

The future of Xbox and Xbox Game Studios

Phil Spencer, head of the Xbox brand, explained that Xbox and Game Pass are central to Bethesda’s transactions. He revealed that the goal of the acquisition is to provide Xbox customers with excellent exclusive games.

Spencer also revealed that Bethesda’s games will not disappear from other platforms and will instead continue to support titles regardless of platform.

“The roots of this partnership we’re building-and the creative capabilities we can bring to the market for Xbox customers will be the best ever for Xbox after we’re done here. Let’s do it, “he said. Round table meeting.

His statement revealed that Bethesda’s long-term goal is to create platform-specific games that support the Xbox Game Pass. Currently, these platforms are Xbox consoles, Windows PCs, and Android phones. iOS devices will support subscription services in the spring of 2021.

