Three Google Carrier Certificate Programs Now Available in Texas

In response to statistics showing that more than one million Texas people are unemployed, Google has expanded its online career certification program across the state to offer three new courses and scholarships based on the needs of 100,000 people. doing.

According to the World Economic Forum, this effort will take place when 50% of all employees need to be re-skilled by 2025. All newly introduced courses are designed and taught by Google employees and aim to: Focus on user experience. (UX) Design, project management, and data analysis. Selected by Google for “clear demand for workers” in the relevant area.

Additional courses focused on Android development will also be available. The Google Career Certificate can be completed in 3-6 months and does not require a degree or experience to register.

This certificate is part of Grow with Google, an initiative founded in 2017 to “help Americans grow their skills, careers and businesses.” Since its inception, more than 6 million Americans have participated in this program.

Google said in a statement that it would like to help Texas job seekers, especially during times of crisis. There are more than 1 million jobs nationwide in these industries, with an average salary of $ 69,000.

According to former US Secretary of Education Margaret Spellings, Google Career Certificates provide the state’s growing workforce with the new skills and resources needed to succeed in today’s rapidly changing economy. Coursera offers courses aimed at providing affordable, out-of-the-box training.

In addition, Google plans to launch an apprenticeship program registered by the Ministry of Labor in Austin this spring. Four of the apprentice tracks complement the Google Career Certificate field and have two additional tracks available for software engineering and digital marketing.

Texas 2036 President and Chief Executive Officer Spellings said in a statement that Texas was a place of discovery, exploration and innovation for nearly two centuries. Increasing access to career-based credentials like these ensures that more Texas people are set up for current and future success in order for Texas to be the perfect place to live and work. Will be done. “

The new course certificate is based on the success of the Google IT Support Certificate available in Texas through partnerships with community colleges such as St. Philips College and Dallas College.

As Coursera’s most popular certificate, the program prepares individuals for entry-level work in IT support and provides a path to non-university bachelor’s and poorly serviced groups. Is aimed at. According to Google, 53% of participants are black, Latino, female, or veteran.

“We have the opportunity to help build a more inclusive and equitable economy as economic recovery accelerates in communities across the United States and around the world,” Google CEO Sundar Pichai said in a statement. “That’s the purpose of today’s announcement, and we’re excited to partner with employers, community colleges, nonprofits, and job seekers to make it happen.”

Consistent with this announcement, the program’s employer consortium promises to consider graduates of applicable jobs, including Anthem, Bayer, Better.com, Deloitte, SAP, SiriusXM + Pandora, Snap Inc, and Verizon. There was news that it would expand to the above employers.

Infosys, based in digital services and consulting firm Richardson, has also joined and promises to hire 500 graduates in two years.

In a statement, Infosys President Rabbi Kumar promises that Infosys will grow with Google and hire 500 career certificate graduates over the next two years with the support of Merit America. I’m particularly excited. This effort is based on the Reskill and Restart initiative to train individuals for a seasoned career at Infosys. The partnership with Google will allow the talent pool to reflect the diversity of the country and the communities in which it operates to fulfill its commitment to hire 25,000 workers in the United States by 2022.

