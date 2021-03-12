Is this a killer smartphone whose flagship killer should now be af?





The Xiaomi Redmi Note series literally maps the brand and has been ahead of the competition over the last few years, so it doesn’t need to be introduced. Even if you take full advantage of the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max that Xiaomi got last year, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is even better, and it’s a huge leap forward for generations, firmly rooted in the realm of “amazing cost performance.” Let me do it. Take this into account – Note 10 Pro Max offers a Super AMOLED 120Hz display, a 108MP primary camera, a 5020mAh battery, all packed into a petite glass panel design … Starting price is Rs. 18,999! Is this the killer smartphone that the “flagship killer” should be afraid of right now?

The design of the Note 10 Pro Max is confident and mature. With glass on both the front and back, the new EVOL design language is visually and hand-premium. The Black Dark Knight variation and the Vintage Bronze colorway each have a glossy matte rear panel. By default it has a subtle design, but the black colorway is a bit more subdued to my taste and I prefer a bolder matte finish. A variant of vintage bronze. It’s big, as all notes were, but it’s ergonomic to hold. With the same 5020mAh battery as its predecessor, it’s not only lightweight, it’s slim (8.1mm), and its uniform weight distribution makes it incredibly sized and easy to hold.

All of this without sacrificing Xiaomi features – a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 3.5mm headphone jack, infrared blaster port, dual SIM card tray with dedicated microSD card slot, and dual stereo setup. A big prop for Xiaomi including HiRes Adui certification on the headphone jack. The quad camera layout on the back is a stepped design that takes in the Vivo X50 Pro’s feel a bit, and is unevenly placed on a flat surface, but you can hit the included silicone case to counter it. ..

This year’s major upgrade is on the front, with the Note 10 Pro Max featuring a Full HD + 6.67-inch Super AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10 + support, and 1200 knit peak brightness (during HDR playback). I’m worried that Xiaomi has shipped a good AMOLED panel at this price, but the color accuracy is high, the panel is bright outdoors, and the display of HDR content (and general content) is very impressive. is. The centered selfie camera is useful because it has the smallest punched holes seen across the segment. In addition to that, there is an adaptive refresh rate that switches between 60Hz and 120Hz and a touch response rate of 240Hz, and you often lose track of the fact that this is a phone for less than 20,000 rupees. It’s a phone display that can withstand phones in the 30,000-40,000 rupee segment well, and you never feel that Xiaomi has cut corners to reach its price.

If the AMOLED panel doesn’t feed you, Xiaomi is betting that the 108MP primary camera (I first saw Rs. 20,000) would feed. With the Samsung HM2 sensor, which combines nine small 0.7 μm pixels into one large 2.1 μm pixel, it’s clearer with crisp, detailed shots, pleasing (slightly supersaturated) colors, and balanced exposure during daytime shots. Improves detail and light sensitivity. It’s just as powerful for shots in the dark. Of course, there’s a dedicated night mode to amplify the details without introducing a lot of extra digital noise, but even without it, the Note 10 Pro Max pushes out some of the best photos on phones under 25,000. I will.

Apart from the marquee primary sensor, we need to talk about a 5MP macro sensor with a built-in 2X optical zoom telephoto feature. This is, in my opinion, one of the best implementations of a segment-wide macro shooter.

It was possible to take macro shots close to 2 cm from the lens, and I hoped that more brands would make macros so convenient. Not so impressive is the ultra-wide-angle camera. This provides a wide field of view of 118 degrees, but it differs significantly (warm) from the primary camera in terms of color consistency. The depth sensor provides excellent edge detection for portrait shots, and 16MP selfies are above average.

When it comes to video, the primary sensor can shoot up to 4K @ 30fps and 1080 @ 60fps video, but the lack of EIS in these quality / frame rate settings is a problem. Dial down to 1080 @ 30fps for clean video with consistent colors and excellent dynamic range.

Internally, the jumps aren’t as dramatic as the outside, and while the Snapdragon 732G chipset is an improvement over the previous generation’s 720G, it’s not a generational leap. It handles heavier tasks such as playing the Call of Duty Mobile with the best graphics and very high frame rates, and multitasking with heavy image editing apps and more browser windows than usually recommended. It’s not leaning forward, it’s the Snapdragon 732G, but it tends to stutter very rarely … If you’re the kind of absolute performance that matters in this price range, competition has jumped in recent years. It is improving.

When reviewing this device, one question I was repeatedly asked was how much the lack of 5G affected my opinion on the Note 10 Pro Max. Sure, the competition between Narzo 30 Pro and Realme X7 is 5G capable, but the actual deployment and extensive implementation of 5G is a completely different issue. Would you prefer 5G on this device over the very realistic and concrete advantages of a 120Hz Super AMOLED panel and a 108MP camera? No, it’s a difficult path for me.

MIUI 12 on Android 11 is a step in the right direction, with many great features and far fewer duplicate and third-party apps. Sure, it’s still as annoying as the GetApps app store, but most third-party apps can be uninstalled and bloatware is significantly reduced. Keep in mind that future MIUI 12.5 updates promise further cleanup for pre-installed apps. Of course, it has a pretty 5020mAh battery, which regularly lasts most of the screen for 7-8 hours at a refresh rate of 120Hz, and even longer when you dial down the settings. There is a 33W charger in the box and the phone will fill up within 80 minutes.

Redmi Note phones are usually very easy to recommend. Note10Pro Max has achieved great results in the display, design, battery and camera sectors, furthering its purpose. Did the performance get a little better? Sure, but only if you’re boring. Can 5G and its competitive presence be undone? Again, only if you’re boring. If you’re looking for a phone less than 20,000, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max offers it.

Highlights: Redmi Note 10 Pro MaxPros: Excellent display, best-in-class design, excellent camera, all-solid-state battery life, excellent performance, stereo speakers Disadvantages: MIUI has improved significantly, but there is still a way to go, 5GRating: 8/10 Price: Rs is insufficient. After 18,999 (6GB / 64GB)

Tushar Kanwar is a tech columnist and commentator who tweeted @ 2shar.

