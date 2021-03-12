March 25 Vivo X60 Series India Release Set, Flipkart and Amazon Availability Teased





The launch of the Vivo X60 series in India was confirmed on March 25th. The three phones in the series have already been launched in China and will enter the Indian market. The three models launched in the series include the Vivo X60 Pro +, Vivo X60 Pro, and Vivo X60. The company may launch all three phones in the Indian market, or launch some in the range first. Vivo doesn’t talk much about the phone, but we’re checking the release date.

Vivo X60 Series India Release Date, Expected Price

The company has sent an official email to the media confirming that the Vivo X60 series will be available in India on March 25th. The teaser page has also been published on the Flipkart app and Amazon, confirming that it is available on both online sites.

Launch of Vivo X60 series teased by flipkart

The Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro were launched in China last December, while the Vivo X60 Pro + was launched in the domestic market in January. If all three phones come to India, they can be priced in the same range, with a slight difference in taxes.

In China, the Vivo X60 Pro + starts at RMB 4,998 (about 56,500 rupees), the Vivo X60 Pro starts at RMB 4,498 (about Rs 50,600), and the Vivo X60 starts at RMB 3,498 (about Rs. Rs. 39,300). ).

Specifications of Vivo X60 Pro +, Vivo X60 Pro, Vivo X60

All three phones run on Android 11 and feature a 6.56-inch Full HD + display with a hole punch in the top center. The Vivo X60 Pro + is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC and is paired with the Adreno 660 GPU. The phone comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Vivo X60 Pro and Vivo X60 are powered by Exynos 1080 SoCs and come standard with 12GB of RAM. Both phones have up to 256GB of onboard UFS 3.1 storage.

For photos and videos, the Vivo X60 Pro + is a quad rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f / 1.57 lens and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor with an af / 2.2 lens that doubles as a macro shooter. Is installed. , A 32-megapixel portrait shooter with an f / 2.08 aperture, and an 8-megapixel periscope camera with an f / 3.4 aperture. On the front is a 32-megapixel sensor with an f / 2.45 lens housed in a central hole punch notch.

When it comes to optics, the X60 Pro also has a quad rear camera setup. However, the camera setup includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f / 1.48 lens and OIS support, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 13-megapixel portrait shooter, and an 8-megapixel with f. It is equipped with a periscope shooter. /3.4 Aperture. The periscope shooter specifically enables 5x optical zoom and 60x super zoom. The camera setup is also equipped with a laser autofocus sensor. For taking selfies, the front of the Vivo X60 Pro has a 32-megapixel camera sensor with an f / 2.45 lens.

The Vivo X60 phone shows off its triple rear camera setup, which houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f / 1.79 lens, along with a 4-axis optical image stabilizer (OIS). The camera setup also includes a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with an f / 2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens and a 13-megapixel portrait shooter. For selfies and video chat, the Vivo X60 offers a 32-megapixel camera with an f / 2.45 lens on the front.

The Vivo X60 Pro has a 4,200mAh battery and also supports 33W fast charging. Vivo X60 Pro + raises fast charging support to 55W. Vivo has a 4,300mAh battery on the Vivo X60 for 33W fast charging. All three handsets have an in-display fingerprint sensor.

