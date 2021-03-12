Paint 3D and 3D viewers will be removed from future Windows installations





Microsoft has decided not to include the Paint 3D and 3D Viewer apps in its new Windows 10 installation.This change was made in the Insider build released on February 24, 2021.[マイPC]This happens immediately after the section’s 3D object folder is hidden by default. Paint 3D and 3D viewers were introduced by Microsoft in the 2017 Windows 10 Creators Update two years later. Official release of Windows 10. However, neither app is so popular that it may no longer be included by default.

Paint 3D was a rethink of Paint with a focus on creating 3D art. On the other hand, a 3D viewer was used to display the 3D model in the application. Microsoft emphasized that Paint 3D was a major addition to Windows when it was launched four years ago. There was also a plan to replace the regular version of Paint and offer it as an optional app in the Microsoft Store. But those plans didn’t really come true. Similarly, 3D objects were added to Windows 10 via the same Creators Update, but the app didn’t have a solid purpose for mainstream users.

According to the change log (via GHacks.net) of the Insider build (v21332) released on March 10, 2021, new installations of the latest Insider Preview build will not pre-install 3D Paint and 3D Viewer. This also means that future versions of Windows 10 will not have these apps either. In particular, they will remain installed on PCs that have been upgraded from previous versions of Windows 10, but you can uninstall them at any time.

“3D Viewer and Paint 3D will no longer be pre-installed in a clean install of the latest Insider Preview build. Both apps will continue to be available in the store and will remain on your device after an OS update. Therefore, keep your PC as usual. If you upgrade, you won’t see these apps changed to the app list. “

Windows Insider Blog

However, both apps are still available from the Microsoft Store, so users can download and install them on Windows machines that do not have the apps pre-installed.Added a direct link to the app in case you are interested

