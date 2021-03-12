About 20% of Facebook employees are working on AR, VR: Report





Facebook is making big bets on augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR). Recently, I’ve seen the company actively developing features for VR headsets. Now, the new report gives us a glimpse of how big Facebook’s AR and VR plans really are.

Approximately 10,000 Facebook employees are working on AR and VR-powered devices, according to a report from The Information (via The Verge). Interestingly, this figure represents one-fifth of a company’s global workforce, based on internal organizational data found in publications.

This is a significant increase from another report by UploadVR in 2017, with more than 5% of Facebook employees working on VR, the publication said. When Facebook had a total of 18,770 people, that number was just over 1,000.

Separately, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg talked about AR and VR ambitions in an interview with The Information. The founder of Facebook said it makes sense to invest in what Facebook believes will be the next major computing platform. I think it really makes sense to invest deeply to help shape what we think will be the next major computing platform for this combination of augmented reality and virtual reality. He said they existed with each other and came together.

In the same interview, he also said that one day smart glasses will allow people to teleport in the future. Obviously, it will continue to be cars, planes, etc. However, I think it’s good not only to personally eliminate commuting, but also to society and the planet as a whole, so that it can be teleported. “

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos