Google Maps can now draw how it works on the road





Have you ever been frustrated that Google Maps doesn’t map your neighborhood perfectly correctly? Now you can draw the missing road yourself.

Previously, Google Maps users could report a missing road by dropping a pin where it should be on the map and sending that information to Google. However, new tools allow you to edit the road directly to draw the path you want to take, change the name and other details.

The ability to edit or add roads is deployed in the desktop version of Google Maps, so it works whether you’re using a MacBook, Windows 10 PC, or Chromebook.

Google says it will be available “in the coming months” in more than 80 countries that can already report missing roads. But it doesn’t seem to reach the UK, but we still have the option to report the missing road, but we can’t pull it in.

How to draw a missing road on Google Maps

(Image credit: Google)

Conveniently, Google has provided a video showing how to use this feature, which certainly looks easy. The mechanism is as follows.

To get started, launch Google Maps on your desktop or laptop.

Click the menu on the right and scroll down[地図を編集]Choose. Then select “Missing Road”.

By drawing a line with the cursor, you can add missing roads and change the route that the road follows.

You can also add new road names, rename existing roads incorrectly, or change the direction of a road if Google is currently wrong on a one-way street.

Of course, these changes will not only be published immediately, but will be confusing. Instead, all updates are first scrutinized by Google Maps and the process can take up to 7 days.

(Image credit: Google)

The new road editing feature is one of three features added to the map, and Google has helped people “make better decisions about what to do and where to go” with “community-led updates.” I explained that it is part of the use of.

The second new feature is “Update Photo”. This allows users to share images of their location on Google Maps without leaving any reviews or ratings. You can also include a brief description in the photo. This makes it easy to tell others in the area that the beach is currently particularly busy and that the parking lot is closed.

Published in the coming weeks, when users see the location on Google Maps[更新]You can find updates for these photos by clicking on the tabs.

Finally, Google encourages users to leave reviews and updates as part of their community challenge.

The pilot scheme requires Android users in the United States to add ratings and reviews to see information about their local business. Google wants to renew a total of 100,000 companies and says it may try it in other countries later.

