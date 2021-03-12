Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Review: No problem





The $ 329 GeForce RTX 3060 will ultimately bring Nvidias’ next-generation Ampere GPU architecture to the mainstream masses, at least in theory.

The release of Nvidias 60 class graphics cards usually causes a lot of excitement. They tend to be GeForce generation best-selling cards. This time around, graphics cards are a month caused by a mixture of empty demand, logistics problems caused by pandemics, a cryptocurrency boom that drives miners to swallow GPUs, and a lack of some components. I am suffering from a shortage of. Nvidia has also set the price of this card higher than past standards (the beloved GTX 1060, which we believe will replace this card, was launched at a price $ 80 cheaper). That perfect storm, and the situation so bad, Nvidia has retired the ancient GTX 1050 Ti.

But set it all aside. How does Nvidias’ new GPU actually handle it? The company sent us an EVGA GeForce RTX 3060 XC Black Gaming to make that decision. The price of this entry-level spin on the GPU is RTX 3060s $ 329 MSRP (also in theory). What if you need to describe your graphics card in one word? It’s okay. it’s okay. That said, there are definitely some important internal features that are worth noting.

If you need a faster and easier-to-read analysis of your card before entering the benchmark results page, check out five important things you need to know about the complementary coverage GeForce RTX 3060: Nvidias’ new GPU. please. Let’s dig into it.

GeForce RTX 3060 Specifications, Features, and Price

In a rare event, Nvidia released the step-up GeForce RTX 3060 Ti before the base RTX 3060, whose Ti version is a spectacular 1440p gaming option. The more affordable (in theory) GeForce RTX 3060 targets uncompromising 1080p games more closely, but in most cases 1440p games are certainly possible. The non-Ti RTX 3060 uses a completely different GPU, the smaller GA106 graphics chip, rather than the more powerful GA104 chip found on the Ti model and the $ 500 RTX 3070. So the RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti share the same name, but they are very different under the hood.

Here’s how the GeForce RTX 3060 technically stacks against the RTX 3060 Ti:

Nvidia

And the last generation is the $ 350 GeForce RTX 2060.

Nvidia

The GeForce RTX 3060 has a slightly higher boost clock than its Ti cousin, which is important during GPU-loading gaming sessions but has dramatically fewer CUDA cores. This will result in overall game performance well below the 3060 Tis level, but the new graphics card will remain competitive with the targeted segment.

The most interesting part of the RTX 3060s design is its memory. This GPU is paired with enough 12GB of GDDR6 VRAM to exceed the 10GB available on the RTX 3060 Ti and 3070’s 8GB GDDR6, as well as the beast-like GeForce RTX 3080 (but much faster). It is a kind of GDDR6X). It’s clear that Nvidia was surprised that AMD decided to add enough memory to its new Radeon RX 6000 series graphics card. The RTX 3060’s 192 bit memory bus can handle 6GB or 12GB of capacity, and the RTX 3060 probably intended to receive 6GB before AMD was attacked.

Nvidia

Resizable BARs allow the CPU to take full advantage of GPU memory, which improves performance in some scenarios.

Probably the right choice from a marketing perspective. AMD’s upcoming Radeon RX 6700 XT actually comes with 12GB, but it’s actually a bit weird. The large 12GB memory buffer is overkill for 1080p games, which Nvidia claims the card was built on. When tweaking your game to 1440p, you often need to reduce your graphics settings to reach 60 frames per second at that resolution. This also reduces memory demand. If this isn’t a hasty response to AMD’s move, 8GB of memory will suffice and cost less. Using 6GB of memory would have been too little, as some games are pushing up the 8GB barrier more regularly, but I was happy to see the RTX 3060 ship at 12GB out of the box. Overshoots are better than undershoots!

The GeForce RTX 3060 is also Nvidias’ first desktop graphics card that follows the footsteps of AMD’s smart access memory (based on ReBAR) and supports PCIe Resizable BAR functionality. The resizable BAR allows the CPU to recognize the memory of the graphics card instead of accessing it in 256MB chunks. This can improve the performance of compatible systems. We found that we were testing smart access memory on the RX 6900 XT, so most of these improvements are subtle, but with the right graphics settings and resolutions, it can reach 10% or more in the right game. there is. The uplift of the ReBAR is very variable.

Nvidia

However, you need a compatible CPU and motherboard to enable support for resizable BARs. AMD started it with Ryzen 5000 processors and X570 / B550 motherboards, but it is also compatible with various Intel platforms via BIOS updates. The image above was taken from an Nvidias ReBAR explainer and shows which PC hardware currently supports this technology. Support varies from vendor to vendor and from motherboard to motherboard. If you want to use it, look for a BIOS update that is compatible with your particular motherboard. Currently, Nvidia has ReBAR compatibility active for only eight titles, so its usefulness is very limited. Nvidia says it will soon whitelist new games. (AMD’s smart access memory works for all games.)

Nvidia has also added a hashrate limiter that cuts Ethereum mining performance in half. This can discourage cryptocurrency miners from robbing them in large numbers. Look closely to see if it continues.

Of course, as the latest GeForce GPU, the RTX 3060 includes the latest raytraced cores and tensor cores (more on that later). It also supports all of Nvidias’ wide range of value-added features such as Shadowplay and DLSS. , Nvidia Broadcast, Nvidia Reflex, G-Sync, etc. For more information on what’s new in the RTX 30 Series Ampere GPU architecture, check out the more detailed description at the beginning of the RTX 3080 review.

EVGA RTX 3060XC Black Gaming Design Brad Chacos / IDG

Nvidia hasn’t rolled out one of the sophisticated Founders Edition models for the RTX 3060, but instead relies on custom cards from partners to dominate the scorching graphics card market today. (For reference, GTX 1060 and RTX 2060 FE models have appeared.) Therefore, the company sent EVGA GeForce RTX 3060 XC Black Gaming for testing.

The XC Black Gaming internally complies with the RTX 3060s reference specification, resulting in a GPU retail price of $ 329. This helps to assess the baseline performance of the RTX 3060, but if the launch of the previous RTX 30 series and Radeon RX 6000 series is any sign, graphics card makers will turn to more expensive custom models such as: Expect to put most focus (and production output). EVGA owns an overclocked $ 390 RTX 3060 XC Gaming (no black). Most of the early custom RTX 3060 models available in stores cost nearly $ 500, even before the Scalper is available. Don’t expect to find an RTX 3060 card that actually sells for $ 330 with the current GPU crunch still in effect.

Blood Chacos / IDG

EVGA has properly designed the XC Black Gaming, despite the MSRP pricing. As we will see later, the cards work very cool and very quietly. Unlike most other custom RTX 30 series graphics cards, the XC Black Gaming sticks to the traditional 2-slot thickness. This should fit in most PC cases, especially because the card is only 7.94 inches shorter than the regular 10.5. Inch plus. Also, you need only one 8-pin power connector connected to the recommended power supply of 550 watts or higher.

It’s easy to find cost savings. The shroud is made of plastic, has no RGB lighting, and no back plate to hide the circuit. The PCB has a notch that allows air to flow from the card through the heatsink, following the trend of the new RTX 30 series. Due to the lack of a backplate, the EVGA XC Black Gaming is a bit annoying when backplates are the predominant standard, but otherwise it’s visually pleasing and has a black-filled design. It has become. Standard RTX 30 Series Connection Loadout There is one HDMI 2.1 port and three DisplayPortson EVGA cards.

Blood Chacos / IDG

EVGA supports hardware with warranty and customer service personnel loved by the gaming community. If you want to take advantage of twin-axis fans and four copper heat pipes, the company’s sublime Precision X1 GPU management software includes everything you need to monitor and overclock your cards. Well-designed programs are one of our favorites.

But now the stage is set. Let’s start the benchmark.

