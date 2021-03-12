Android TV Description: What You Need to Know About Google’s TVOS





What is Android TV? Many may be accustomed to scrolling the Android operating system on non-Apple smartphones, but there are also versions specially developed by Google for TVs, set-top boxes, and soundbars.

Other TV platforms include Amazon’s Fire TV, Roku TV, and Samsung’s Tizen OS, all running within their respective smart TVs, with access to smart services, apps, movies, music, and TV shows.

Android TV is now embedded in many TVs from brands such as Philips TV, Sony TV and SharpTV. You can also find it on streaming video players such as the Nvidia Shield TV Pro.

In this guide, we’ll take a closer look at what Android TV offers, the new features you’d expect from a smart TV platform, the products that run Android TV, and how they differ from other TV platforms on the market.

What’s new on Android TV?

Android TV has been around since 2014 and is often updated regularly with new features to keep up with the competition of smart TV platforms.

Here are some of the latest announcements and updates already built into Android TV platforms and smart TVs.

Android TV gets TikTok: UK and European Android smart TVs now support the TikTok app. The United States may not be too late. The app was released on the new Samsung TV in late 2020, but TikTok’s global dominance plan seems to be on track, as the app is also on TVs with Google TV and the Android TV operating system.

Android TV will get a sophisticated makeover in 2021. Google has been rolling out a new user interface for Android TV since January 2021. What’s the difference? The home screen shows more content recommendations from the services you use most often,[アプリ]The tab collects all installed apps and[検出]Tabs are also easier to use.

The Xiaomi Mi TV Q1 is a gorgeous and affordable 75-inch 4K TV. Xiaomi has lifted the lid of the new 75-inch MiTV Q1. Its flagship TV supports 4K HDR and incorporates both Dolby Vision and HDR10 +. It also has Android 10. Xiaomis’s most premium TV to date, the company told TechRadar in an interview that it could rival the Samsung Q80T in both specs and ease of use.

(Image credit: Humax) Android TV app

On Android TV, you can use various apps from the Google Play store.

These include most of your streaming favorites such as Netflix, Disney Channel, Spotify, HBO Now, and YouTube. In some countries, there are also many live TV channels such as the NFL, Bloomberg TV, and ABC. There are also many game apps such as Crossy Road, Final Fantasy IX, and Minecraft.

The important thing here is that the Google Play store on Android TV will only show apps that are supported by the TV platform. Not all apps available on other devices, such as smartphones, will be displayed.

Main features of Android TV

Selected Content: Android TV analyzes the types of TV shows and movies you normally watch, play, and watch, and provides similar content that might be of interest to you.

Universal Search: You can find what you are looking for using the search bar at the top of the Android TV interface or the voice search button on the remote control. Android TV crawls many services such as Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV to find what you need and usually displays the lowest price first.

Native Google Cast Support: All Android TV players and TVs have Google Cast built-in. This means that you can stream content from your device to your TV whenever you see the Google Cast icon. This is sometimes referred to as the Chromecast built-in.

Voice Search via Remote Control: Instead of scrolling to the top of the interface and typing the name of the show, movie, or actor you’re looking for, just speak your name to your Android TV remote control. This saves a lot of time.

Google Assistant Integration: Near the end of 2017, Google’s smart assistant appeared on Android TV. The Google Assistant on Android TV is the same as the one built into Google Home and some high-end Android smartphones. Just say “OK Google” to get started.

In most cases, it’s very similar to Siri or Cortana. The Google Assistant can create calendar appointments, check to-do lists, and answer inquiries about popular topics. What is unique is that you can also control smart home products such as thermometers, light bulbs and smart locks.

Games via Google Play Store: Want to play Pong games during the Breaking Bad season? Android TV currently has more games in the store than any other TV operating system. Some games are free, like Android on mobile phones, while others are expensive.

Actor Biography and Filmography: Suppose you’ve just watched Guardians of the Galaxy 2 and want to see another movie starring Zoe Saldana. Search Zoe Saldana on Android TV to find all the titles she starred in. Click on the TV. Shows and you will find a synopsis where you can see the rest of the shows and cast shows.

The Google Chromecast device also has an Android TV app (image credit: Google) Android TV: Which screen is running the Android OS?

Many different TV brands have Android TV built-in. Currently, these mainly include Sony and Philips. Like some Cello and Sharp models, many Hisense TVs also have Android TV.

Some TV brands run their own operating systems, such as Samsung and its Tizen platform. Some companies do business with third-party companies, such as partnerships with TCL and Roku.

It’s important to note that Android TV doesn’t work exactly the same on all devices. why? Each hardware maker can modify the basic Android TV code to adapt it to your system.

For example, for a short time Nvidia Shield was the only device that could access Amazon. You may have PlayStation Now on one device, or you may be using a spot on your Android TV interface for your first-party app. (For example, LeEco has a space for LeTV on the Android TV home page.)

However, these are generally small differences and do not cause you to lose sleep.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at just a few of the Android TVs we’ve seen here on TechRadar.

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony A8H OLED: In the Smart TV Guide, Sony A8H OLED was selected as the best smart TV with Android TV. This is because Sony offers the most comprehensive Google solution of all brands that use smart TVs.

For UK viewers, it cleverly overlays the YouView show guide platform to address one of Android TV’s major weaknesses, the provision of catch-up TV.

The latest Android version 9.0 (Pie) also has some Sony-specific improvements. For example[設定]Highlighting a menu option now gives a cool description of what that feature does. There are also new on-screen voice control tips, as well as enhanced external device detection and information.

Read full review: Sony A8 HOLED Review

(Image credit: Hisense)

Hisense H8G Quantum Series (65H8G): The Hisense H8G Quantum Series works at a price that makes you wonder why you are considering a “premium” TV. Overall, this is an affordable, high-quality TV and highly recommended for anyone living in the United States.

This is a feature-packed TV thanks to Google. Android TV is powerful, flexible and convenient at the same time. There was no problem with the initial settings, and it took about 15 minutes in total including the installation of the app.

Google handled the TV interface, and even during the weeks of testing, there were some updates and tweaks. Therefore, Hisense does not have to create its own interface and viewers do not have to learn anything new. It’s a real win-win.

Read the full review: Hisense H8G Quantum Series (65H8G) Review

(Image credit: Philips)

Philips OLED + 935 TV: The addition of AI to Philips’ already highly evolved video processing feels like the discovery of some sort of missing link, and brands always skip generations ahead with ambitious image quality dreams. can. The glorious photos also come with arguably the best sound system ever seen on mainstream television.

However, the Android smart system that Philips uses for its UI isn’t the most user-friendly, but it runs relatively stable on OLED + 935 and comes with Freeview Play, which offers all the major catch-up TV services in the UK. I will.

Read full review: Philips OLED + 935TV Review

(Image credit: cello)

Cello Smart Android TV: Cello’s affordable TV features all-round image quality and smart TV features thanks to the latest Android TV system and Freeview Play. Limited to the UK.

However, while the Android operating system is rich in content, it is not the most intuitive platform to use on this TV. The C2420G is slow, especially when trying to use the Google Assistant voice controls.

Read the full review: Cello Smart Android TV Review

Other Android TV devices

One of the easiest ways to get Android up and running quickly on almost any TV is to use a set-top box that runs a smart TV platform.

The Nvidia Shield TV Pro is one of the best streaming boxes on the market. It’s an Android-powered set-top box / game console, almost as powerful as a streaming device, and packed with features that will seduce fans of movies and video games as well.

The Xiaomi Mi Box S can’t be compared to something like the Nvidia Shield TV, but if you’re looking for an Android TV on a budget, it’s an option to consider.

Perhaps the simplest and cheapest solution is the Google Chromecast streaming stick. It can be connected to an HDMI port to serve thousands of apps as well as Android TV platforms.

(Image credit: Google) What is this on Google TV?

You may be familiar with the new “Google TV” platform, which has the kind of devices that previously had Android TV.

Google TV is basically a successor with a simplified interface that attempts to address some of the issues recognized on the Android platform, but much of the layout and app support is taken over directly.

There is also a new Chromecast with a Google TV model that demonstrates the benefits of the new platform. It has a better structure, personalized recommendations tabs, watchlists, and a live TV menu for those who subscribe to YouTube TV.

It’s unclear if Android TV will be shut down altogether, but in the future it’s likely to be expanded further on some smart TVs and streaming sticks. Especially considering that various TV makers use their own spins on the based Android platform.

However, it’s worth noting that Google TV didn’t support the Stadia streaming platform at launch.

